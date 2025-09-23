Half a Million Americans Have Traded Homes for RVs — But Not for the Reasons You Might Think

About half a million Americans are now living in RVs because housing prices have become unaffordable.

NBC News reported on a family that was evicted from their four-bedroom home after the mother lost her day care business. Now, they are one of hundreds of thousands of people who have resorted to living in recreational vehicles to survive.

Now, living out of a roughly 175-square-foot RV with his mom and 6-year-old sister, Dante’s space is limited to a twin bed wedged under a loft, cordoned off with privacy curtains. Without regular Wi-Fi, he rarely plays video games anymore. Most of his belongings are confined to a couple of small bins, and his friends are hours away. When the family is unable to afford a spot at a campground, which can cost $25 to $45 a night, they park on remote federal lands, which are free for two weeks. But those sites don’t come with water or electricity and have spotty cell service. At times, the family has bathed and washed their clothes in a river and gone to the bathroom in the woods to conserve the water in their RV’s tank. “I’ve adapted to this lifestyle because we have to adapt,” said Dante, who now spends most of his free time outdoors exploring and started an online school program this fall. “If we don’t adapt, we won’t change, and if we don’t change, we’ll be mad, and if we’re mad, that just sucks. You don’t want to be mad.”

I hate to say it, but if you’re American or European who’s struggle, buy and live inside an RV.



You can buy a 30ft airstream for $30k, spend $10k doing it up and have luxury with minimal costs, not tied down, then save up and buy property and assets.



$1.5-3k/m on rent is… pic.twitter.com/UpOiFZMNpN — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) July 18, 2025

NBC News reported that the number of people living in RVs has doubled since 2021. About one-third of these have children. Most earn less than $75,000 per year.

These are not people who chose this lifestyle because they enjoy a nomadic lifestyle. They have been forced out of their traditional homes in the face of rising housing prices that have spiraled out of control over recent years.

Dan Emmanuel, director of federal research for nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition, pointed out that there is “a huge housing affordability challenge in this country” and that the problem is “structural” for “the lowest income group.”

However, the situation isn’t all doom and gloom. Some told NBC News that going this route has put them in a better position to save more money while decreasing their debt. Others indicated a “sense of community among fellow RVers and the ability to spend more time with their children.”

Still, there are other challenges associated with living in RVs.

They also come with different financial challenges: Unlike a traditional home, RVs often depreciate quickly. Loan terms can be spread out over long periods to lower monthly payments, but that can quickly leave borrowers underwater — owing more on their loan than their RV is worth.

The nation is in the throes of a significant housing crisis, with housing affordability hitting disturbing lows. Median home prices have risen by 50 percent since 2020, and rent prices have increased by 20 to 30 percent in many markets.

As usual, the biggest contributor to the rise in housing prices is the government. Federal, state, and local policies have restricted housing supply, inflated demand through subsidies, and imposed massive regulatory costs that are passed on to buyers and renters.

Several state governments are responding to the issue by looking at legislation that would make it easier for companies to build affordable housing.

Government officials and lawmakers in Michigan have put forth the MI Home Program proposal, which would remove government-imposed barriers to building affordable housing. The idea is to do away with rules and regulations that restrict new construction while driving up costs.

There’s speculation a legislative package will follow this Fall, one that would incentivize local governments to adopt zoning reforms—such as eliminating excessive parking requirements and allowing duplexes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). It would cut the red tape that makes it harder for developers to build affordable housing.

In essence, the proposed solution is to let the builders build. It’s not quite as complicated as it sounds. Excessive regulations only serve to restrict production and innovation — especially since most of these requirements are not necessary. In this case, it has forced hundreds of thousands of Americans to live in RVs rather than in actual homes. Perhaps Michigan and other states might lead the way in reducing government interference and allowing people to solve their own problems.

