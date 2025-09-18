Turning Point USA Just Made a Massive Announcement After Charlie Kirk's Death

Erika Kirk will become the new CEO of conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The organization made the announcement on Thursday in a post on X. “In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death,” the post read.

The Turning Point Board has unanimously elected Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.



In prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death. pic.twitter.com/PazORgiHWP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) September 18, 2025

After Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, there was an outpouring of grief all across the nation. TPUSA members and others held candlelight vigils honoring the slain leader.

NEW: So far, thousands of people have attended Charlie Kirk vigils and memorials across Washington. From Seattle to Lynden, the outpouring of support shows just how much of an impact the late Turning Point USA leader had on this state. And there are even more to come.@choeshow… pic.twitter.com/83fr6jxbFd — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 17, 2025

Many on the left and right condemned the act of violence that took Charlie’s life.

While speaking out about the death of her husband, Erika emphasized that the tragedy will spur the organization to ramp up its efforts to win over America’s youth. She vowed to continue all scheduled TPUSA activities to honor Charlie’s vision and indicated that the assassination had “unleashed” the movement.

"The movement my husband built will not die,” she said. "If you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea... You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, and this world."

Erika further stated that she will “make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

Charlie Kirk’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday, September 21. President Donald Trump and several other high-profile individuals are scheduled to speak.

