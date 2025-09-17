Jasmine Crockett's Comments About Charlie Kirk's Murder Will Leave You Shaking Your Head

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) served up another piping-hot plate of dumb while discussing the assassination of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

During a recent appearance on CNN, the host asked how Crockett would respond to criticisms against Democrats who routinely characterize Trump supporters as fascists. “Do you think that that's contributed to this, or are those critics wrong?” she asked.

“They're absolutely wrong,” Crockett began. “Here's the reality. They don't want American people to know any forms of history. We know that there was news today about the President going after yet more historical information.”

Crockett was referring to President Donald Trump’s decision to change some of the exhibits in the Smithsonian Institution’s museums that are deemed “woke,” which has absolutely nothing to do with Kirk’s death.

“The reality is that when we look at what is taking place, when you look at an authoritarian, and what they do is they try to basically say, ‘You have to do whatever the government says, even if that means that your personal freedoms are going to be subjected to whatever we say, whether it's right or wrong,’” Crockett continued. “Right now, our personal freedoms are constantly under attack. Your first question was specifically about our First Amendment rights. Right now, it is about doing whatever the man who currently occupies the White House wants done.”

The lawmaker brought up the attack on Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, criticizing Republicans for making jokes about it. She also called Trump out for pardoning the J6 defendants.

“It sounds like violence is okay if it is only because the man that is currently serving in the White House asked for it, even when we look at ICE officers and what they are doing to those that are accused of violating our law,” Crockett said. “That is what they think violence is okay for. But then, when it ends up happening and it comes back on the other side, they claim that it's because of the Democrats and them using words like ‘fascist.’”

The host brought up Trump’s comments that political violence is worse on the left than the right. “Do you think the political violence problem on the right is worse than what it is on the left?” she asked.

“I think it's a false comparison in the first place. I think we should have a leader that is responsible enough to denounce political violence, period,” Crockett replied. “It's not about where it comes from. It's about the fact that it is happening. It is never okay. It is never okay.”

She further argued, “When we look at it, please tell me who is fostering this gun culture? I mean, the reality is that the average person on the left probably couldn’t make a shot from 200 yards because they haven’t been playing with assault rifles since they were a little kid.”

The lawmaker also argued, “Maybe we need to start talking about legislation that will keep these types of weapons out of certain people’s hands,” and that “maybe red flag laws would be helpful in those circumstances.”

Jasmine Crockett suggests the Charlie Kirk assassination could have been prevented if there were stricter gun laws on “assault rifles.”



The gun that was used to kill Charlie was not an assault rifle and didn’t belong to Tyler Robinson. pic.twitter.com/KTXVD7DoB6 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 16, 2025

Crockett is an anti-gunner, which means she knows little about guns or gun laws. For starters, the weapon Robinson allegedly used to carry out the attack would not have been considered an “assault” weapon even by Democrat standards. It was a bolt-action rifle typically used for hunting and long-distance shooting. This means an assault weapons ban would not have stopped him.

Furthermore, Robinson obtained the rifle illegally, stealing it from his grandfather. There are already laws against stealing guns and other property.

Lastly, the notion that Crockett seems to believe one has to be James Bond to shoot a target at 200 yards further betrays her ignorance. It would only take some training to be able to hit a target at that range with a high-powered rifle.

So no, gun control would not have prevented Kirk’s assassination just like it does not prevent other gun homicides. Perhaps instead of exploiting his death to push gun restrictions on law-abiding Americans, Crockett should reconsider her own fiery rhetoric against her political opponents. Otherwise, she will only continue to be a huge part of the problem.

