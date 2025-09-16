Fani Willis Thought She Would Put Trump Behind Bars – Now She's Having a Really Bad Day

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is having another bad day after the Georgia Supreme Court upheld an appeals court ruling disqualifying her from prosecuting the election interference case against President Donald Trump and a number of his allies.

The court on Tuesday essentially stalled the case against Trump and his associates after it refused to reverse the lower court’s ruling. The New York Times reported that “the 4-3 ruling means that the criminal case — once considered one of the most serious legal threats to Mr. Trump after he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss — will not move forward anytime soon, if ever.”

Now, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, led by Pete Skandalakis, a Republican, will decide whether to continue with the case or to drop it. The lower court’s decision to disqualify Willis stemmed from a series of scandals that exposed her misconduct. It prohibited her from charging the state’s lieutenant governor, Burt Jones, after “headlining a fund-raiser for one of his political rivals,” The Times reported.

But it was the romantic affair she had with one of the prosecutors she had appointed to spearhead the prosecution against the president. She had concealed the relationship and balked when people pointed out that it was inappropriate.

The original indictment against Trump centered on his January 2021 phone call with Georgia State Secretary Brad Raffensperger in which he asked him to “find” enough votes to overturn the outcome.

Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former senior Justice Departmetn official and one of Trump’s co-defendants celebrated the Georgia Supreme Court’s ruling in a post on X. “I’m pleased to announce that Fani Willis has now been permanently disqualified from prosecuting the indictment that she brought against President Trump, me, and many others,” he wrote.

Clark was alleged to have tried to send a Justice Department letter to Georgia state lawmakers falsely claiming voting irregularities and asking them to consider alternate electors. Fulton County indicted him in 2023, alleging he violated racketeering law by using his position to lend legitimacy to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Willis’ story shows what can happen when a government official participates in a naked attempt to use the criminal justice system to influence the outcome of an election. Hers was one of several prosecutorial efforts to target the president, hoping to either put him behind bars, persuade voters to vote against him, or both.

