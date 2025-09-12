VIP
VIP
Florida Officials Send Brutal Message to Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 12, 2025 2:15 PM
Florida state officials announced on Thursday that they are monitoring how teachers are reacting to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Educators could face consequences if they are caught celebrating or justifying Kirk’s death.

In a memo sent to school district superintendents, Florida’s commissioner of education Anastasios Kamoutsas wrote, “It has been brought to my attention that some Florida educators have posted despicable comments on social media regarding the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

“These few are not a reflection of the great, high-quality teachers who make up the vast majority of Florida’s educators,” Kamoutsas continued. “Nevertheless, I will be conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this vile, sanctionable behavior.”

The commissioner reminded educators that “they are held to a higher standard as public servants” and that they are subject to the state’s ethical guidelines. “Although educators have First Amendment rights, these rights do not extend without limit into their professional duties. An educator’s personal views that are made public may undermine the trust of the students and families that they serve,” he added.

In a post on X, Kamoutsas insisted that teachers “must ensure their conduct does not undermine the trust of the students and families they serve.”

“We will hold teachers who choose to make disgusting comments about the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk accountable. Govern yourselves accordingly,” he added.

The State Department on Thursday announced that “foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.” It will take action against immigrants who engage in the same behavior.

Leftists online have been celebrating Kirk’s death since the moment it was announced. Many justified the shooter, who was recently taken into custody.

Author Stephen King came under fire when he falsely claimed that Kirk “advocated stoning gays to death.” On Friday, the author gave a backhanded apology. “What he actually demonstrated was how some people cherry-pick Biblical passages,” he wrote.

While there were many on the left who condemned the assassination and offered their condolences to Kirk’s family, there was a significant number of others who took the opportunity to smear Kirk and conservatives — especially on platforms like X and TikTok.

