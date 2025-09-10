Suspect Who Shot and Killed Charlie Kirk Is Still at Large

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at this event in Utah today.

At 31 years old, Charlie Kirk has passed away after being shot at a campus event in Utah.



Please join us in prayer for him and his family.



His dedication to his God, his family, and his country will continue to inspire countless Americans, and his legacy will live on forever.… pic.twitter.com/6SIMYiF2uc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

Charlie Kirk was kicking off his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University, where an unknown shooter shot him as he was answering a question about transgender shooters. The footage is ghastly. The conservative commentator, activist, host, and operative was struck in the neck and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The image of an elderly gentleman that initial reports pegged as the shooter is not accurate. We don’t know who the suspect is; he’s at large.

JUST IN - Charlie Kirk's assassin is still at large, a suspect is not in custody — CNN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 10, 2025

BREAKING: There is NO SUSPECT IN CUSTODY after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, per NBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025

UPDATE - Police confirm the old man initially detained by police was not actually the shooter — NYT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 10, 2025

CHARLIE KIRK IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SHOOTING, SOURCE SAYS — AP — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 10, 2025

NEW: Witness tells Fox News Kirk was shot after a question regarding transgender mass shooters https://t.co/hQg0p3z7Z7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 10, 2025

Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) September 10, 2025

The United States Secret Service is now on high alert. Pray for Charlie and his family.

"We are closely monitoring the tragic news regarding Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are heavy for Charlie, his family, his friends, and all those impacted at Utah Valley University," said Salem Media Group CEO Dave Santrella in a statement. "As a Salem family, we lift him and his loved ones up in prayer, asking God for healing, strength, and protection during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you updated.