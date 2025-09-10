Ambassador Grenell Remembers Charlie Kirk
Suspect Who Shot and Killed Charlie Kirk Is Still at Large

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 4:29 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

UPDATE: Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at this event in Utah today.

                                                                                          *** 

Charlie Kirk was kicking off his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University, where an unknown shooter shot him as he was answering a question about transgender shooters. The footage is ghastly. The conservative commentator, activist, host, and operative was struck in the neck and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The image of an elderly gentleman that initial reports pegged as the shooter is not accurate. We don’t know who the suspect is; he’s at large.

The United States Secret Service is now on high alert. Pray for Charlie and his family. 

"We are closely monitoring the tragic news regarding Charlie Kirk. Our hearts are heavy for Charlie, his family, his friends, and all those impacted at Utah Valley University," said Salem Media Group CEO Dave Santrella in a statement. "As a Salem family, we lift him and his loved ones up in prayer, asking God for healing, strength, and protection during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you updated. 

