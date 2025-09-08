Wait, That's How Axios Described the Brutal Stabbing of a Ukrainian Woman in...
This Illegal Immigrant Got a Cush Government Job After Sexually Assaulting a Woman...
Democrats Claim They Want to Legalize Marijuana — but Do They Really?
Georgia Daycare Worker Accused of Abusing One-Year-Old Boy Released on Bail
U.K. Authorities Arrest Man for 'Public Order Offense' After He Called a Woman...
Ron DeSantis Announces Start of Florida's Second Amendment Tax Holiday
SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids
President Reacts to Ukrainian Refugee Stabbed to Death in Charlotte
Florida Jury Selection Starts in Trial of Man Accused of Plotting to Assassinate...
Moral Merry-Go-Round
At Least Six Dead, 11 Wounded in Jerusalem Terror Attack
Troops Patrolling American Streets Is the Latest Symptom of a National Crisis
Trump Gives Hamas ‘Last Warning’
Trump’s Executive Order to End Government-Driven Debanking Is Welcomed, but More Action Is...
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Just Launched 'Operation Midway Blitz' to Catch Illegal Immigrants in This City

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 08, 2025 1:48 PM
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Monday that it has launched “Operation Midway Blitz,” an aggressive effort to find, arrest, and deport illegal immigrants in Chicago. 

Advertisement

The operation is in honor of Katie Abraham, who lost her life after a drunk illegal immigrant killed her in a hit-and-run accident in Illinois.

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the operation “will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago,” according to a press release.

“For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets—putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals,” McLaughlin added. “President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

DHS is targeting gang members, drug traffickers, and those who have committed violent crimes, according to the press release. These include a 47-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico who was previously convicted of battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and several other charges.

Another target is an alleged Tren de Aragua gang member “with repeat arrests for burglary and shoplifting.”

Recommended

SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing the Trump administration to continue aggressive immigration enforcement operations in Los Angeles. The decision blocked a lower court’s ruling prohibiting the government from using what the plaintiffs called “blatant racial profiling” and indiscriminate immigration-related stops.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote the majority opinion, argued that “the balance of harms and equities in this case tips in favor of the Government.”

President Trump is also considering sending the National Guard to Chicago to curb heightened crime rates, another move that will likely meet with backlash and legal challenges.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids Amy Curtis
A Democratic Mayor's Disgraceful Reaction to an Avoidable Murder in Her City Guy Benson
U.K. Authorities Arrest Man for 'Public Order Offense' After He Called a Woman a Muppet Amy Curtis
Don’t UK the USA Kurt Schlichter
Why Bessent Was Amused When 'Meet the Press' Host Brought Up What Goldman Sachs Said About Tariffs Leah Barkoukis
Media Desperate: Charlotte Murder Ignites Firestorm! Trump Roasts Reporter! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

SCOTUS Issues Critical Ruling on L.A. ICE Raids Amy Curtis
Advertisement