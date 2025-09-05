Ron DeSantis' 'Deportation Depot' Is Open for Business, and More Are Coming

The State of Florida just opened the “Deportation Depot” facility to house illegal immigrants as they await their immigration proceedings.

This is the state’s second migrant facility built to assist the Trump administration in its mass deportation efforts. The first detention center, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” is trying to fend off legal challenges from environmental and immigrant advocacy groups.

Advertisement

From Florida Politics:

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his friends at Fox News the scoop about the state’s second pre-deportation prison coming online. “BREAKING: Florida opens ‘Deportation Depot’ migrant detention facility at former Baker Correctional Institution outside Jacksonville,” the outlet posted to X. DeSantis said that Baker County residents were “probably excited” about the facility, given he got “90% of the vote” in the predominantly Republican North Florida county. Indeed, one key upgrade is in play at the lockup. Per Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie, “external HVAC units (are) piping air into these facilities.” State prisons don’t have to be “climate-controlled.” But federal lockups have a different standard. DeSantis said the Baker County location makes sense for a new facility because “a massive part” is vacant and has “ready-made infrastructure.” The Sanderson prison, which is one hour north of Gainesville, is also 15 minutes away from Lake City Gateway Airport, adding to its appeal for state officials looking to fly migrants out of the country easily.

FOX EXCLUSIVE: FL opens “Deportation Depot” a new migration detention facility at the former Baker Correctional Institution. Currently it houses 117 detainees with the capacity to hold 1,500. Photos provided by the office of @GovRonDeSantis. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UEh1UX3aDa — Danamarie McNicholl (@Danamariemctv) September 5, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Florida opens 'Deportation Depot' migrant detention facility at former Baker Correctional Institution outside Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/4iHtOhaXeV — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 5, 2025

If all goes according to plan, Deportation Depot won’t be the last migrant detention facility Florida builds. Gov. DeSantis, during a Tuesday news conference, announced a new immigration facility called “Panhandle Pokey” will be built near Pensacola.

DeSantis scored a victory after a federal appeals court reversed a lower court’s ruling requiring Alligator Alcatraz to shut down its operations amid a lawsuit filed by an environmental group. The court decided that because the project is state-funded, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) did not apply to it. This means immigration authorities can continue holding illegal immigrants on the premises.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.