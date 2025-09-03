Joy Reid Just Peddled the Most Deranged Conspiracy Theory About Trump Assassination Attempt

Podcaster Joy Reid has once again made a statement that is so brain-dead that it makes one wonder whether she is an imbecile or if she just thinks her audience is made up of imbeciles.

During an interview with MeidasTouch’s Katie Phang, Reid repeated a fringe leftist claim that the July 2024 assassination attempt on President Donald Trump was faked. But she went even further than most of her comrades. In fact, she went so far that she wound up at Hogwarts Wizarding School.

“He's got these magical doctors who claimed that he was shot in the ear, but his ear, I guess, grew back,” Reid said. “He had a Duplo bandage on one minute, no bandage the next. We can't get a medical record from this alleged assassination. He was supposed to be shot. We have nothing. We've got nothing. You can't even ask.”

Phang chimed in, going along with the charade. “Where are the investigative records? One day, he slapped his maxi pad on his ear, the next day, the ear is totally fine,” she said.

“I remember being in mainstream media where we both used to work, saying, ‘Isn't it odd that we've never asked for his medical…’ I got in trouble for that,” Reid responded.

The washed-up former MSNBC host continued, saying she knows “more about the attempted [President Gerald] Ford assassination … than I do about Donald Trump.”

“We knew almost immediately, almost everything about [President John F.] Kennedy's assassination. I know more about [President William] McKinley's assassination that I do about this attempt to assassinate Trump when he was a presidential candidate,” Reid bloviated. “We're getting nothing. The mainstream media isn't demanding his medical records. They're not demanding anything. They're terrified of this man. And now that the people are speculating that he might have died, we only get that online. But mainstream media is acting like, ‘Everything's fine. He seems fine to me.’”

Joy Reid claims that "magical doctors" were able to cover-up a conspiracy that President Trump was not actually shot. pic.twitter.com/OAQYJ94KiP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

Reid isn’t the only leftist to peddle this line of bovine excrement. Actress Amanda Seales did the same shortly after the incident occurred, claiming it “was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of ‘Madea Runs for President.’”

"I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove," she added.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Actress known for her role in “Insecure” Amanda Seales said that Donald Trump's assassination attempt was staged.



Seales: “That sh*# was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President



I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not… pic.twitter.com/8Omo4xWUAN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 14, 2024

Dmitri Mehlorn, political advisor to LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, wrote a letter to the media suggesting that the assassination attempt was “a classic Putin play.

"I know it feels yucky to discuss such a possibility. But in this case, the odds are so high, and the stakes so consequential, we must as[k] the question," Mehlhorn added.

I’ll put it bluntly: There is absolutely no way Reid believes the assassination attempt on Trump was faked. She’s not the brightest among members of the left-wing chattering class. But there is no way she is stupid enough to believe Trump staged his own assassination attempt and then used “magical doctors” to cover it up. In fact, there is absolutely no evidence he has ever set foot in Hogwarts or any other magical facility.

Instead, Reid is simply doing her part to peddle nonsense narratives to gullible people who will eagerly lap them up like a dog that’s been stranded in the desert for days. No wonder even MSNBC wasn’t willing to continue allowing her to pollute their broadcasts with her mindless meanderings.

