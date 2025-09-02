Trump to Chicago Dems: Federal Troops Are Going in...But I'm Not Saying When
Tipsheet

Guess Which Judge Just Released a Woman Who Threatened to 'Disembowel' Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 02, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A federal judge released a woman who allegedly threatened President Donald Trump last week.

US District Judge James Boasberg ordered the release of Nathalie Rose Jones, 50, on bail on August 27. She will be subject to home detention, electronic monitoring, and is required to seek psychiatric help in New York City, according to Fox News.

This development comes after Cook's attorneys noted that a grand jury refused to indict her. Friends of Jones wrote letters to the court stating that she struggled with mental health problems, according to NBC News

Back in August, a federal magistrate ordered that Jones remain incarcerated without bond so she could undergo a competency evaluation. She allegedly posted multiple threats against the president on social media. In a Facebook post, she said she was ‘willing to sacrificially kill  this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea.”

In an email to government and corporate contacts, she said she was “available to kill this man.” 

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya said, “I see some very troubling conduct combined with travel to the District of Columbia,” according to WUSA.

During an interview that took place before her arrest, Jones told NewsNation that she opposed the government’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. She slammed the Trump administration’s policies as “authoritarian” and “fascist” and claimed its policies cost lives by not doing enough to get people vaccinated.

“We aren’t going to have a plastic regime just killing patients en masse, driving them away from their simple and effective health care. It’s unconscionable. It’s not a political issue,” she told the news outlet. “This should be health care. It never should have been made partisan. It’s a tragedy for the United States of America. This regime has to go, the whole administration.”

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Boasberg decided to release Jones on bail. He has repeatedly shown a bias against the Trump administration to the point that Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a complaint against him in July.

At the center of the complaint were comments Boasberg made while speaking before an audience at a Judicial Conference meeting. He expressed concerns that the Trump administration would “disregard rulings of federal courts leading to a constitutional crisis.”

COVID-19 CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH

