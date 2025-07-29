Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt
Another University Is Under Investigation for Civil Rights Violations
Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal
Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...In Just One City
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed
VIP
Pritzker Signs Two Gun Control Measures Into Law
Off to the Races: Collins' Senate Bid Picks Up Serious Momentum
No More Sanctuary: Pirro Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration in D.C.
Illegal Immigrant Lands Police Job in Maine—Then Tries to Buy a Gun
Sen. Kennedy Rejects Calls for More Gun Control After NYC Shooting, Proposes a...
Van Hollen and Democrat Lawmakers Sit in Protest Outside ICE Facility
A Couple Was Murdered While Hiking With Their Daughters. Now a Manhunt Is...
Mamdani's Hypocrisy and Opulence Are Perfectly On-Brand for Communist Elites
The Woke Left Is Melting Down Over This Sydney Sweeney Ad
Tipsheet

Attorney General Pam Bondi Just Took Major Action Against Activist Judge

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 29, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that she directed the Justice Department to file a misconduct complaint against a federal judge who has clashed with the Trump administration over immigration.

Advertisement

“Today at my direction, @TheJusticeDept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration,” Bondi wrote in a post on X. “These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that.”

The complaint alleges that US District Judge James Boasberg violated judicial ethics by making politically charged comments about President Donald Trump during a Judicial Conference session that took place on March 11, 2025.

Boasberg told Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and other federal judges that the Trump administration would “disregard rulings of federal courts” and cause a “constitutional crisis.” The Justice Department alleges that Boasberg “attempted to improperly influence Chief Justice Roberts and roughly two dozen other federal judges” by making this claim.

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The complaint argues that Boasberg’s remarks violated judicial ethics that require judges to remain impartial and neutral — especially since the White House was litigating dozens of pending cases at the time.

The agency contends that Boasberg’s comments were more than idle speculation. They revealed his bias against the president. Only days after making the remarks, he granted a temporary restraining order barring the administration from deporting Venezuelans to El Salvador. He expanded the order to the national level “within hours of the complaint being filed and without affording the United States even a chance to appear,” according to the complaint.

Even after the Supreme Court vacated his order, Boasberg sought to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt for violating his injunction. The Justice Department claims Boasberg “issued erroneous rulings based on that preconceived notion, which the Supreme Court had to vacate,” the complaint read. The judge’s conduct meets “the classic definition of failure to ‘promote public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary’ under Canon 2(A).”

Advertisement

Boasberg, like other federal judges, has fought tooth and nail against the Trump administration’s policies. He has received widespread criticism from Republicans who accuse him of being an activist judge.

Now that the DOJ has submitted the complaint, the chief judge of the DC Circuit will have 90 days to review the complaint and decide whether to dismiss it, take corrective action, or appoint a special committee to investigate the allegations.

If the chief judge appoints a committee, it will interview witnesses, review court records, emails, or transcripts, and solicit an explanation from Boasberg. After the investigation is concluded, the Judicial Council of the DC circuit will decide whether to take action against the judge.

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP JUDGES SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
The Manhattan Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Jeff Charles
Tom Homan Wrecks Chris Van Hollen Over Latest Pro-Criminal Stunt Katie Pavlich
Democrats Accidentally Tell the Truth About What They’re Trying to Do Derek Hunter
Three Things That Stand Out in Jasmine Crockett's Atlantic Profile Piece Matt Vespa
Mamdani's Hypocrisy and Opulence Are Perfectly On-Brand for Communist Elites Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chuck Schumer Is Melting Down Over Trump's EU Deal Katie Pavlich
Advertisement