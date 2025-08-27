Yeah, When You Wheel Out This Anti-Trumper, Just Mute the TV
This Democrat Just Showed Why Anti-Gunners are Losing the Argument

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 27, 2025 4:45 PM
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats are still using the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis to push their anti-gunner agenda.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), during an appearance on MSNBC, blamed Republicans for the shooting, citing their refusal to champion radical gun control laws. But, as most anti-gunners, Klobuchar quickly revealed that she knows nothing about guns. 

“It of course makes me think about guns and all the work we’ve done to ban these, um, automatic rifles and to, uh, do something when it comes to, um, the background checks and everything,” the senator said. “And we keep getting thwarted. We were able to pass a limited measure on a bipartisan basis, but not enough to stop something like this.”

Klobuchar continued, speculating about how the shooter obtained his firearms. “And it just makes you think about that as well—without knowing the details about how he got the gun, if the gun was legal, what kind of gun it was—but it was clearly one of these automatic, uh, rifles to be able to shoot that many kids so fast,” she said. “Earlier this year, of course, I think about the attacker who shot two Minnesota state lawmakers in their homes near Minneapolis.”

It seems Klobuchar does not understand the difference between a semi-automatic gun and an automatic. The shooter actually used three firearms to carry out the shooting, including a pistol, a shotgun, and a rifle. Law enforcement has given no indication that any of the weapons were automatic.

The lawmaker wasn’t the only one to make a fool out of herself. CNN’s Evan Perez went on national television to claim that a semi-automatic rifle can “shoot dozens of bullets in just one trigger pull.” 

Recommended

Shocking New Information Has Emerged About Minneapolis School Shooter's Mother Jeff Charles
If Klobuchar knew what she was talking about, she would know that it’s highly unlikely the gunman used a fully automatic weapon. But the word “automatic” sounds scary to leftist politicians and their cronies, so they use it to fearmonger their way into enacting more gun restrictions.

This is yet another reason why clueless politicians have no business pushing gun control legislation. Democrats want to restrict something they don’t even understand. But what they do understand is that disarming people makes them more dependent on the government. To them, that’s all that matters.

