Trump Floats Sending Military Into Blue Cities to Curb Crime

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that he might use the National Guard in major cities such as Chicago, New York City, and others to lower crime rates.

Earlier this week, Trump federalized Washington, DC’s law enforcement to combat violent crime in the district. He also sent in National Guard troops to aid in the effort.

Advertisement

During a press conference, the president touted the results of his actions and suggested that he could expand the operation.

“And after we do this, we'll go to another location, and we'll make it safe also,” he said. “We're going to make our country very safe. We're going to make our cities very, very safe. Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent, and we'll straighten that one out probably next. That'll be our next one after this.”

Trump claimed Chicago residents “are screaming for us to come” and that they are “wearing red hats.”

“African-American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago. Please.’ I did great with the black vote, as you know, and they want something to happen,” Trump continued. “So I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York.

🚨 BREAKING - CHICAGO IS NEXT: It's official, President Trump will SURGE federal resources and/or National Guard to the blue crime-infested city of CHICAGO after the mission in DC is complete



"African American ladies, beautiful ladies, they're saying, PLEASE President Trump,… pic.twitter.com/Wg6TOVlMCI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 22, 2025

The president further said he would use “regular military” if necessary, Axios reported. He also indicated that he would declare a national emergency in DC. “I could keep the troops here as long as I want,” he said.

The Posse Comitatus Act (PCA), passed in 1878, prohibits the military from enforcing civilian laws. However, there are exceptions to this. The Insurrection Act allows the president to leverage the military to put down riots or rebellions.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s response to President Trump wanting to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to help reduce crime:



“There are many things the federal government could do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them.” pic.twitter.com/ixXs9mUUOl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 22, 2025

However, the DC National Guard is a different animal. It is always under the president’s command, which allows him to deploy troops in the district to deal with crime.

However, it might not be as easy for Trump to take similar action in other cities because the National Guard falls under the control of the state’s government. If the president were going to use National Guard or other military forces to curb crime, the state’s government would have to consent unless there is sweeping civil unrest covered by the Insurrection Act.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!