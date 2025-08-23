VIP
Trump Floats Sending Military Into Blue Cities to Curb Crime

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 23, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that he might use the National Guard in major cities such as Chicago, New York City, and others to lower crime rates.

Earlier this week, Trump federalized Washington, DC’s law enforcement to combat violent crime in the district. He also sent in National Guard troops to aid in the effort.

During a press conference, the president touted the results of his actions and suggested that he could expand the operation. 

“And after we do this, we'll go to another location, and we'll make it safe also,” he said. “We're going to make our country very safe. We're going to make our cities very, very safe. Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent, and we'll straighten that one out probably next. That'll be our next one after this.”

Trump claimed Chicago residents “are screaming for us to come” and that they are “wearing red hats.” 

“African-American ladies, beautiful ladies are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago. Please.’ I did great with the black vote, as you know, and they want something to happen,” Trump continued. “So I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York.

The president further said he would use “regular military” if necessary, Axios reported. He also indicated that he would declare a national emergency in DC. “I could keep the troops here as long as I want,” he said. 

The Posse Comitatus Act (PCA), passed in 1878, prohibits the military from enforcing civilian laws. However, there are exceptions to this. The Insurrection Act allows the president to leverage the military to put down riots or rebellions.

However, the DC National Guard is a different animal. It is always under the president’s command, which allows him to deploy troops in the district to deal with crime.

However, it might not be as easy for Trump to take similar action in other cities because the National Guard falls under the control of the state’s government. If the president were going to use National Guard or other military forces to curb crime, the state’s government would have to consent unless there is sweeping civil unrest covered by the Insurrection Act.

