Defiant DeSantis Hits Back Hard at Federal Judge Who Slapped Down 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back after a federal judge ordered the dismantling of the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention facility.

US District Judge Kathleen Williams issued a ruling on Thursday placing a preliminary injunction on the expansion of the facility as the matter is litigated in court.

During a Friday press conference, DeSantis told reporters that “this was not something that was unexpected” because “this is a judge that was not going to give us a fair shake.”

The governor claimed the “activist” judge’s ruling was “pre-ordained.”

“This is not going to deter us. We're going to continue working on the deportations, advancing that mission,” DeSantis continued. “We knew that this would be something that would likely happen, and we will respond accordingly.”

He further declared that Florida is “now in this position where we’re leading the state efforts to help the Trump administration actually enforce the law and actually remove these illegal aliens from not just Florida, but from our country.”

The governor repeated his earlier announcement that Florida would be opening another migrant detention facility “right outisde of Jacksonville in Baker County.” This detention center will be called “Deportation Depot.”

Judge Williams’ ruling blocks the expansion of the “Alligator Alcatraz” facility, which has been a source of controversy over recent months. Supporters view it as a key component of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation strategy. Detractors have criticized the facility over alleged mistreatment of detainees and violations of constitutional rights.

The ruling allows the facility to continue detaining the illegal immigrants it already holds. However, it is not allowed to accept new detainees or pursue long-term building efforts unless they comply with federal environmental laws. The judge further mandated the removal of “temporary fencing, industrial lighting, generators, gas, sewage, and other waste infrastructure within 60 days.”

Williams’ ruling is part of a lawsuit brought by several environmental and Native American tribal groups. The plaintiffs allege that the detention center violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The judge argued that the groups provided sufficient evidence to justify the injunction.

The injunction will remain in place as the case goes through court proceedings.

A poll conducted in July revealed that about 43 percent of Floridians had a negative view of Alligator Alcatraz while 34 percent viewed it positively. Opinions on the center fell along party lines, with most Republicans supporting it and most Democrats opposing it.

