Federal Judge Drops a Bomb on 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 22, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A federal judge has placed another roadblock in President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts in a Thursday ruling against the “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center in Florida.

US District Judge Kathleen M. Williams imposed a preliminary injunction against the facility, allowing it to remain operational for the time being. However, the detention center cannot expand or take in new detainees.

Even further, the government must remove temporary fencing, industrial lighting, generators, gas, sewage, and other waste infrastructure within 60 days.

The plaintiffs, which include Friends of the Everglades, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the Miccosukee Tribe, showed enough evidence that the detention facility violated environmental review requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Judge Williams’ ruling states that Alligator Alcatraz can continue housing detainees who were already sent there. But it can’t expand or remain as a long-term detention facility unless it complies with environmental law. 

Judge Williams’ ruling comes after several environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the facility in June. The center is situated on an airstrip in Big Cypress National Preserve. The plaintiffs argued that not only does the facility violate the NEPA, it also runs afoul of the Endangered Species Act. 

The Trump administration countered by insisting the site is crucial to enforcing immigration laws. One of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs dismissed this argument, saying the “suggestion there is no environmental impact is absurd.”

He also questioned the government’s choice of location. “So why here? There are runways elsewhere. …Why the jetport in this area?” he asked. He further stated that the “Alligator Alcatraz” moniker was “just meant to sound ominous” and was “just a public relations stunt.”

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians in Florida referred to the cultural and ecological importance of the land on which the facility stands. Amy Castaneda, the tribe’s director of water resources, stressed that the Everglades have deep historical significance. “It’s written into the constitution to protect the Everglades because the Everglades protected them when they were hunted by the government,” she explained.

Williams’ order will remain in effect as the matter is litigated. 

