The First Wave of Epstein Files Is on its Way to Congress – Will They Be Made Public?

The Justice Department handed over the first set of documents related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to Congress.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) issued subpoenas for DOJ records on the Epstein investigation amid backlash against a DOJ memo claiming Epstein did not have a list of clients who participated in his sex trafficking ring.

From Politico:

The committee, led by Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, anticipates receiving an initial tranche of files related to the convicted sex offender by the end of the day Aug. 22. Making these materials public, however, will be a slow, deliberative process. That’s because House Oversight intends to coordinate with the Justice Department on taking steps to shield the names of the women who were victims of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019, and information around ongoing criminal cases. “The Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted,” said an Oversight Committee spokesperson, granted anonymity to share details about the panel’s internal activities. “The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations.” If the Justice Department follows precedent, both Democrats and Republicans on House Oversight would get access to the materials. While under a typical arrangement, the majority — in this case Republicans — would control its disclosure, either party could release the materials unilaterally. Democrats, however, intend to review the files before releasing them publicly, according to a person familiar with Oversight Democrats’ planning, speaking on condition of anonymity to share internal party strategy. The files they receive could include FBI reports of witness interviews; materials seized from the searches of Epstein’s vast properties in New York, the Virgin Islands, Palm Beach and New Mexico; and the affidavits used to gain permission from judges to execute those searches.

US Department of Justice to begin transferring Epstein Files to House Oversight Committee today. pic.twitter.com/drmwDt9sNv — News Now (@NewsNowNY) August 22, 2025

Democrats have been using the Epstein controversy to attack the Trump administration. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) criticized the Justice Department for presenting the documents in stages instead of all at once.

“Releasing the Epstein files in batches just continues this White House cover-up. The American people will not accept anything short of the full, unredacted Epstein files,” he said in a statement. “We will keep pressing until the American people get the truth — every document, every fact, in full. The administration must comply with our subpoena, by law.”

Comer also issued subpoenas for several individuals connected to Epstein and the investigation to testify before Congress. These include former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorneys General William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, and several others.

Lawmakers of both parties have not indicated whether they will begin making the documents public.

