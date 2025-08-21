Democrats are Freaking Out After Poll Shows Voters Fleeing to GOP

Things are still not looking good for the Democratic Party, and they know it. A new report shows that Democrats are suffering massive voter registration losses across the country.

The New York Times published a report noting that “Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot.”

Democrats lost about 2.1 million registered voters while Republicans garnered 2.4 million. In 2020, Democrats held a nearly 11-point registration edge. Now, the party is down to just over six points. “I don’t want to say, ‘The death cycle of the Democratic Party,’ but there seems to be no end to this.”

But there is more bad news for Democrats.

These losses are not only taking place in red states, but also in blue strongholds and swing states. In North Carolina, Republicans “erased roughly 95 percent of the registration advantage that Democrats held in the fall of 2020,” the New York Times reported.

Democrats in Nevada “suffered the steepest percentage-point plunge of any state but West Virginia.”

The demographic breakdown of these numbers presents an even worse problem for the party. The report noted that “nearly twice as many Pennsylvania Democrats switched to become Republicans (314,000) as the other way around (161,000).

In 2018, Democrats had two-thirds of new voter registrations among those under the age of 45. However, by 2024, that number was cut in half. Democratic registration among new Latino voters in Florida plummeted from 52 percent in 2020 to 33 percent in 2024.

Democrats appear to have seen the proverbial writing on the wall, and they are sounding the alarm. Eddie Vale, a Democratic strategist, told The Hill, “I think it should be an alarm. I think it’s a real problem.”

He further stated that the defecting voters “all shared the broader fact that they are working class and not feeling like we were talking to them or actually going to help them, so that needs to be fixed.”

Another strategist observed that the Democratic Party’s brand has gone the way of the Titanic over the last four years. “Two things need to happen for Trump’s political movement to fail: Trump and MAGA popularity plummets, and Democrats’ brand popularity rises. The former is happening, but not the latter.” He added, “the voter registration lag is directly related to this because the Democratic brand is flat.”

A major Democratic donor excoriated the party and its leadership for allowing its brand to become toxic. “Our party sucks. Our leadership sucks. Our message sucks. Why would anyone want to be a Democrat?” he said.

It was easy to see this coming. After four years of former President Joe Biden, along with the most ridiculous messaging strategy imaginable, the Democrats’ downfall was inevitable. When voters were concerned about inflation, crime, healthcare, and education, Democrats doubled down on pushing transgender issues, Ukraine, and lax border policies. They showed that they were woefully out of step with the average American, which is why they lost in 2024.

