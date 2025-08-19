Democrat Leader Just Told Us Who They Will Target If They Win Back the House

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) gave us a glimpse into what he and his fellow Democratic lawmakers are planning if they manage to win back the House in the next midterm elections.

During an interview on The Bulwark’s podcast, Jeffries indicated that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem would be a prime target for scrutiny.

“It’s my expectation that Kristi Noem will be one of the first people hauled up to Congress shortly after the gavels change hands to get a real understanding for the American people as to this conduct that has taken place: the lack of respect for due process, for the rule of law, the unleashing of masked agents on law-abiding immigrant communities, and the disappearing of people in some instances, to other countries without any real evidence that criminal behavior took place,” he said.

The lawmaker cited the Trump administration’s decision to deport Venezuelan illegal immigrants to a prison in El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act and enforcement actions carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents across the country.

Jeffries stressed that he supports deporting illegal immigrants who have committed violent crimes while residing in the US. “But not law-abiding immigrant families, including in some instances, U.S. citizen children who’ve been sent overseas to aplace that they’ve never known.”

Trump’s mass deportation efforts have been the center of controversy since he began the initiative shortly after taking office. Recent polls have shown mixed opinions.

A Pew Research Center poll conducted in June showed that 42 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s approach to immigration. About 45 percent disapproved. Much of this falls along partisan lines, with 78 percent of Republicans agreeing with the president’s immigration policies and 81 percent of Democrats disapproving.

The poll also revealed that 56 percent of respondents support expanding the wall on the southern border. This is an increase from 46 percent in 2019.

Still, 61 percent disagree with deporting illegal immigrants to El Salvador and suspending asylum applications.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted in July showed that 52 percent believe Trump’s immigration policies are “too harsh.” When it comes to ICE’s arrests, about 54 percent believe the agency has gone “too far” in apprehending illegal immigrants.

Still, 57 percent believe immigrants take jobs that Americans don’t want to perform. Additionally, 64 percent said America’s openness to immigration is essential to its identity.

Immigration will likely remain a controversial topic as the Trump administration continues its campaign to deport illegal immigrants. But the issue for Democrats is that they have failed to come up with a viable alternative to the president’s approach. Instead, they have limited themselves to complaining about how Trump is handling the issue.

Jeffries can plan to haul as many officials before Congress as he wants. But if Democrats remain content with simply shouting “Orange Man Bad,” their chances of winning in 2026 are about as favorable as a platypus fighting a grizzly bear.

