Judges Orders Trump Administration to Return Deported MS-13 Member

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 04, 2025 3:25 PM
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

These judges are getting out of control. That’s becoming an unfortunate evergreen statement ever since members of this gavel Gestapo have decided to engage in a campaign to wrest away authority explicitly outlined for the executive on numerous areas, like immigration policy. It’s reached new levels of absurdity now that a judge has ordered the Trump administration to re-import an MS-13 member they deported. The man’s name is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the fake news media has re-dubbed a “Maryland man.” 

Here's The Associated Press’ sanitized version of the event:

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to arrange for the return of a Maryland man to the United States after he was mistakenly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement expelled Kilmar Abrego Garcia last month despite an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to his native El Salvador, where he faced likely persecution by local gangs. 

The judge’s ruling came shortly after Abrego Garcia’s wife joined dozens of supporters at a rally to urge her husband’s immediate return. 

[…] 

“To all the wives, mothers, children who also face this cruel separation, I stand with you in this bond of pain,” she said during the rally at a community center in Hyattsville, Maryland. “It’s a journey that no one ever should ever have to suffer, a nightmare that feels endless.” 

[…] 

The White House has cast Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, as an MS-13 gang member and assert that U.S. courts lack jurisdiction over the matter because the Salvadoran national is no longer in the U.S.

Talk about burying the lede. Tricia McLaughlin has cleared up many of these deportation sob stories. This guy has been cited and on the radar since 2019:

Democrats are fighting to bring back rapists, drug dealers, murderers, and other illegal alien thugs. And they wonder why they lost the 2024 election.

