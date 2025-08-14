Confirmed: Terrorists in Gaza Pose As Aid Workers From Well-Known Food Kitchen
Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Prediction for the 2026 Midterms

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 14, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) predicted that if Democrats manage to retake the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections, they will try to impeach President Donald Trump for a third time. 

In other news, water is wet and bears relieve themselves in the woods.

During an exclusive interview with USA Today, Johnson discussed the GOP’s prospects of maintaining control over the House in 2026. “Democrats would vote to impeach (Trump) on their first day,” he said. 

Johnson also stated that “Louisiana wouldn’t have the speaker and it would be a miserable final two years for President Trump.”

However, the speaker did express optimism at Republicans’ chances of maintaining power. "Only two times in 90 years has the (president's party) picked up seats, but we're going to defy that trend," he said.

Johnson believes the passage of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” would increase the GOP’s chances of winning during the midterms. "The people helped most by the (Big Beautiful Bill) are lower and middle class Americans who will feel that before they vote," he explained. "I'm bullish on the mid-terms; I like our chances."

Democratic lawmakers have already given us a preview of what to expect if they retake the House. Reps. Al Green (D-TX) and Shri Thanedar (D-MI) both introduced articles of impeachment against Trump because “Orange Man Bad.”

Democrats also tried to impeach Trump twice during his first term. Both efforts failed.

Last month, it was reported that Republicans plan to use the threat of impeachment to mobilize their base ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. They have already begun warning of what Democrats will inevitably do if they win back the House.

A senior GOP strategist stated that impeachment “will be the subtext of everything we do, whether it’s said overtly or not.”

John McLaughlin, a pollster for President Trump, highlighted the difficulty of getting Republican voters to turn out at the polls if Trump is not on the ballot. “It’s harder to get them out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Democrats have steered clear of the “I” word for the most part. They recognize that it did not work in their favor during Trump’s first term. “We’ve already impeached him twice…So I don’t think anybody thinks that’s going to be the utopian solution to our problems,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). 

Former Rep. Bob Brady cautioned, “You’ve got to be careful: You’re liable to make him a martyr.”

Of course, we know Democrats are planning to impeach Trump. But right now, they are being smart about it. They know that screaming about yet another impeachment attempt during campaign season isn’t a great idea — especially if they fail to articulate how they would work to improve conditions for everyday Americans.

Still, Johnson is right. There is absolutely no scenario in which Democrats do not try to impeach Trump if they regain the House. Indeed, there will likely be multiple impeachment attempts because they simply cannot help themselves. 

