You'll Never Guess Why Biden's Staffers Canceled a Visit to National Security Ship

White House officials reportedly scrapped plans for former President Joe Biden to visit a government-owned ship because it would have required him to take too many steps.

You read that right.

Fox News Digital obtained a treasure trove of emails from a FOIA request that detailed plans to visit a National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) at a Philadelphia shipyard in July 2023.

However, according to the emails, that visit to the vessel was scrapped because of "how many steps were involved to get on the ship." The emails show that the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) was engaged in a major project at the Philadelphia shipyard at the time that Biden was planning to visit to tout offshore wind and clean energy jobs. A MARAD official emailed members of the Office of Secure Transportation, with the Department of Transportation CC’d, on July 17, 2023 that said, "No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the WH realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship. {True – lots of steps on grating}."

VIGOR: Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping pic.twitter.com/CkoLnwLV2q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 20, 2024

This revelation is one of many showing how hard White House officials sought to conceal Biden’s apparent cognitive problems. It is part of an overall effort to minimize Biden’s exposure to the public — especially in situations where he might make an utter fool of himself stumbling or making one of his world-famous gaffes.

Multiple books have been published since Biden left office detailing how White House staffers and family members worked around the clock to ensure that the public would never see just how severely Biden’s mental faculties had declined.

JUST IN -- Biden stumbled and fell while going up the stairs of Air Force One departing Warsaw, Poland. pic.twitter.com/NgqBxQAakq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 22, 2023

Staffers used intermediaries to handle communications with cabinet members and lawmakers. They sought to minimize direct contact with these individuals to prevent them from viewing his mental lapses.

They also tightened his schedule to allow for more rest periods. They also planned shorter walking paths, added handrails, and provided visual briefings to guide his movements so that he wouldn’t wander off into the distance as he was wont to do after giving speeches or press briefings.

Nevertheless, Biden’s mental decline was on full display for the nation to see. As Democrats insisted that the emperor was actually wearing clothes, people could tell something was off. This all culminated in a presidential debate performance that resembled the Titanic. The fallout from the disaster prompted Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, and the rest, as they say, is history.

