‘We See You, We’re Watching You’: Pirro Issues Blistering Warning to DC Criminals

Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for Washington, DC, vowed to crack down on crime in the district after President Donald Trump federalized local law enforcement efforts.

Advertisement

During a Monday press conference, Pirro decried high crime rates in the nation’s capital and criticized soft-on-crime laws that caused it. “I see too much violent crime being committed by young punks who think that they can get together in gangs and crews and beat the hell out of you or anyone else,” she said. “They don't care where they are. They can be in Dupont Circle, but they know that we can't touch them. Why? Because the laws are weak.”

Pirro continued, “I can't touch you if you're 14, 15, 16, 17 years old and you have a gun. I convict someone of shooting another person with an illegal gun on a public bus in the chest, intent to kill.I convict him. You know what the judge gives him? Probation. Says you should go to college.”

The US attorney further stated, “We need to go after the DC Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of no cash bail. We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens, and it starts today.”

Then, Pirro issued a scathing warning to criminals in DC. “We see you, we're watching you, and we're going to change the law to catch you,” she declared.

.@USAttyPirro: We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens — and it starts TODAY ... @POTUS is going to make sure these emboldened criminals understand: We see you, we're watching you, and we're going to change the law to catch you. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LVPXHHaW8h — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2025

President Trump announced on Monday that he is sending in the National Guard to patrol the streets to combat crime. The effort is aimed at targeting “wild youths,” “homeless,” and “maniacs.”

MAKE DC SAFE AGAIN



For all the "reporters" who are trying to gaslight the public into thinking DC is completely safe, here is a reminder the "stats" they are citing is not what it seems.https://t.co/tkjpncCJgr pic.twitter.com/WcFp19oICi — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) August 11, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi will not head up the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

Violent crime in DC has been decreasing. There was a 35 percent drop in violent offenses compared to 2023. However, it was recently revealed that Metropolitan Police Chief Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in May for allegedly falsifying crime data.

The district remains one of the most dangerous places in the United States. The odds of becoming a victim of violent crime are one in 95 and one in 24 for property crime.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years. Support us today in our coverage of its comeback. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.