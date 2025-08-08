DOJ Takes the Gloves Off Against Venezuela's Maduro
The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived
Trump to Host Peace Summit at the White House
Oh, That’s Why Democrats Don’t Want a New Census
We Are Winning But Can't Become Content
The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday
AP Wants Us to Feel Bad for the Terrorists Who Got Beeper Bombed...
Owner of Trump-Themed Burger Joint Is Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest
Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order Just Hit Another Legal Wall Thanks to This Federal...
Letitia James Is in More Trouble Than We Thought
California Democrats Zero-In on Parents Rights With Brutally Evil Assembly Bill 495
Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Taxpayers of $45 million
Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim
Carville: Dems Need to Add New Blue States and Pack the Supreme Court...
Tipsheet

This Judge Tried to Hold Trump in Contempt. The Appeals Court Just Said, 'Nah'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | August 08, 2025 12:18 PM
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has officially slapped down US District Judge James Boasberg’s effort to hold the Trump administration in contempt for violating a ruling related to its decision to deport Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

Advertisement

Boasberg in April claimed he had found probable cause showing that the administration’s March 15 deportation flights to El Salvador violated his previous ruling against sending the migrants to a country that they did not come from. He referred to it as “a willful disregard” of the court and initiated contempt proceedings. The Trump administration appealed the ruling.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals placed a temporary halt on Boasberg’s contempt proceedings shortly after. But now, it has completely struck down Boasberg’s effort to hold the administration in contempt. It granted the White House’s petition for a writ of mandamus — an order instructing the lower court to undo the proceedings. It also vacated Boasberg’s initial contempt order and refused to send the case back for more fact-finding.

Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao sided with the administration while Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented.

Recommended

Letitia James Is in More Trouble Than We Thought Jeff Charles
Advertisement

If Boasberg had succeeded, it could have eventually resulted in criminal charges for members of the Trump administration. Penalties could have included fines, imprisonment, or both. Those targeted would have included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, members of ICE leadership, and several others.

Even further, it would have provided ample fodder for Democrats seeking to use whatever weapon they can against President Trump and his team.

The overall legal battle over the Trump administration’s decision to deport Venezuelans to El Salvador has not yet been fully settled as there are still several legal actions that are going through the process.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt officials like James Boasberg. 

Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James Is in More Trouble Than We Thought Jeff Charles
Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim Sarah Arnold
Owner of Trump-Themed Burger Joint Is Facing Deportation After ICE Arrest Jeff Charles
Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order Just Hit Another Legal Wall Thanks to This Federal Judge Jeff Charles
Bill Maher: Dems Are at Risk of Total Collapse If They Can't Answer This Question Matt Vespa
The Line That Killed Me During Trump's Economic Announcement Yesterday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Letitia James Is in More Trouble Than We Thought Jeff Charles
Advertisement