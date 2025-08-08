This Judge Tried to Hold Trump in Contempt. The Appeals Court Just Said, 'Nah'

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has officially slapped down US District Judge James Boasberg’s effort to hold the Trump administration in contempt for violating a ruling related to its decision to deport Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

Boasberg in April claimed he had found probable cause showing that the administration’s March 15 deportation flights to El Salvador violated his previous ruling against sending the migrants to a country that they did not come from. He referred to it as “a willful disregard” of the court and initiated contempt proceedings. The Trump administration appealed the ruling.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals placed a temporary halt on Boasberg’s contempt proceedings shortly after. But now, it has completely struck down Boasberg’s effort to hold the administration in contempt. It granted the White House’s petition for a writ of mandamus — an order instructing the lower court to undo the proceedings. It also vacated Boasberg’s initial contempt order and refused to send the case back for more fact-finding.

Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao sided with the administration while Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented.

If Boasberg had succeeded, it could have eventually resulted in criminal charges for members of the Trump administration. Penalties could have included fines, imprisonment, or both. Those targeted would have included Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, members of ICE leadership, and several others.

Even further, it would have provided ample fodder for Democrats seeking to use whatever weapon they can against President Trump and his team.

The overall legal battle over the Trump administration’s decision to deport Venezuelans to El Salvador has not yet been fully settled as there are still several legal actions that are going through the process.

