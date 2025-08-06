Trump Rips Chuck Schumer Over 'Extortion' As Republicans Prepare to Go Nuclear

President Donald Trump bashed Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday over Democrats’ refusal to confirm his nominees.

Trump’s comments come amid an impasse between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate over the confirmations.

“Politically embattled Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, wants the Republicans to pay, as EXTORTION, TWO BILLION DOLLARS in order for the Radical Left Democrats to approve the hundreds of Trump Appointments who have been waiting for months, and are raring’ to go,” Trump wrote. “This has never happened before. There has never, in U.S. history, been such a delay. THEY ARE EXTORTIONISTS! Republicans must create legislation in order to get out of the grasp of these Country hating THUGS. Move quickly!!! MAGA”

The standoff in the Senate began shortly after Trump took office. Republicans currently hold a 53 - 47 majority in the upper chamber. Presidential nominees for executive and judicial roles typically require Senate confirmation with a simple majority vote.

But Democrats are taking advantage of certain procedural tactics to hold up Trump’s nominations. These include extended debate and objections to unanimous consent. Right now, there aree over 140 nominees pending even though 130 have been confirmed.

Chuck Schumer should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/Tg3GrN09x7 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 4, 2025

Republicans have slammed Democrats over their refusal to confirm the president’s nominees. Democrats have claimed that the individuals are not qualified and should not be confirmed.

As the Senate approaches its summer recess, Schumer and House Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) are trying to negotiate a deal to fast-track bipartisan nominees in exchange for concessions, including a halt to funding rescissions and release $2 billion in foreign aid and even more for agencies like the National Institute of Health (NIH).

However, the talks fell apart on August 2 with both parties blaming the other. Now, Republicans are considering going nuclear, according to Fox News Digital.

Under normal circumstances, changing the rules in the Senate would require 67 votes, meaning that Senate Democrats would have to be on board with a change. However, there is a path that lawmakers refer to as the nuclear option, which allows for rules changes to only need a simple majority. There is the political will among Republicans to change the rules, but doing so would open the door for Senate Democrats to do the same when they get into power once more. "I think that way is going to happen anyways, because of what Schumer has done. He's forced this, and it's ridiculous that he's doing this," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said. "And so, whatever, we're at this point, and we'll do, you know what they say, every action requires an equal [reaction], and that's what we're at right now." Some of the options on the table include shortening the debate time for nominees, getting rid of procedural votes for some lower-level nominees, grouping certain civilian nominees "en bloc" – something that is already done for military nominees – and, at the committee level, deciding whether to lower the number of nominees subject to the confirmation process.

It’s clear the Democrats are being petty with this stunt. Since they have little power in the legislature, they have resorted to using these tactics to score cheap political points against the president and Senate Republicans. But if the GOP goes nuclear, they can easily disrupt the plan.