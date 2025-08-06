Sean 'Diddy' Combs Just Reached Out to Trump – You Already Know Why

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking President Donald Trump for a pardon after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges.

Nicole Westmoreland, one of Combs’ defense attorneys, told CNN on Tuesday that the team has reached out to the Trump administration to request a pardon after he was convicted on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” the attorney told CNN.

The attorney further stated that Combs “is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

President Trump has not indicated whether he would pardon Combs. During an interview with Newsmax, the president didn’t give an answer either way. When asked whether he would issue a pardon for the music mogul, Trump responded by pointing to the jury’s decision, saying he was “I guess, half innocent.”

“I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. And seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well,” Trump continued. “But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

The interviewer pointed out that Diddy had “said some not-so-nice things about you.”

Trump replied, “Yeah, and it's hard. Like you, we're human beings. And we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements.”

The president added, “So I don’t know. It’s more difficult. It makes it more…I’m being honest. It makes it more difficult to do.”

Combs was convicted on July of the two charges and was acquitted of the more egregious crimes of which he was accused. From CNN:

Last month, a jury convicted Combs on two lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted the hip-hop mogul of the most serious charges – racketeering conspiracy (referred to as RICO) and sex trafficking. Combs was facing up to life in prison. Instead, he now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years – though, he is likely to serve a shorter sentence, according to legal analysts. Prosecutors have not formally said what sentence they’re going to pursue – presentencing filings aren’t due until September – but had previously indicated he could face a minimum range of 51 to 63 months (or, roughly 4 to 5 years) in prison. In a filing last week, they indicated their assessed range could end up be “substantially higher.” Prosecutors accused Combs of leading a criminal enterprise made up of some of his closest employees, alleging they used threats, violence, forced labor, bribery and other crimes to force Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman, “Jane,” to engage in drug-fueled sex acts with male escorts called “Freak Offs” or “hotel nights.”

Combs is still facing several civil lawsuits from former employees and Ventura alleging physical abuse and coercion. If Trump does not pardon him, Combs could face up to ten years in prison.