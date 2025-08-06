Pro-Hamas Thugs Torch Cars in Front of IDF Veteran's Home While Leaving Threatening Message

A group of pro-Hamas vandals targeted an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veteran in St. Louis County, Missouri, on Monday.

Leo Terrell, head of the Trump administration’s antisemitism task force, confirmed on Wednesday that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. “An American citizen who served in the IDF returned to his family home. Soon after, he and his family were targeted," he wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

I reviewed graphic footage of vehicles belonging to the family and their friends. The vehicles were set on fire and destroyed. Hateful graffiti outside the family’s home accused him of being a murderer and called for death to the IDF.

I immediately contacted the FBI, which is engaging the St. Louis team, and alerted Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office. I also spoke directly with the family, so they know that the DOJ Task Force to Combat Antisemitism is on this 24/7.

Today the Israeli Embassy alerted me to a horrific antisemitic attack in St. Louis. An American citizen who served in the IDF returned to his family home. Soon after, he and his family were targeted.



I reviewed graphic footage of vehicles belonging to the family and their… — Leo Terrell (@LeoTerrellDOJ) August 5, 2025

The vandals torched several vehicles in front of the home. They also scrawled “DEATH TO THE IDF” in chalk on the ground.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis released a statement saying, “We condemn in the strongest terms the attack on members of our community last night. This is more than vandalism; it is a hateful act of intimidation and only the latest example of what happens when antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric are normalized.”

"Death to the IDF" was part of a message written on a Clayton street where several cars were burned early Tuesday morning. Another part of this message was a direct attack on an individual, which we have blurred as we have chosen not to identify them.



https://t.co/rXHqHdG7Ev pic.twitter.com/tT2zqRBOr4 — KMOV (@KMOV) August 5, 2025

🚨BREAKING



Tuesday morning.

Three cars firebombed.

Spray paint reading: “DEATH TO THE IDF.”

A Jewish family targeted, because the father once served in the Israeli army.



This isn’t the Middle East.

This is suburban Missouri.

And Jews are being hunted in their own… pic.twitter.com/Y55tGyJ47X — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) August 6, 2025

Since Hamas slaughtered over 1,000 Israelis on October 7, 2023, there has been a disturbing wave of antisemitic incidents sweeping the United States. Pro-Hamas agitators have taken to college campuses to engage in rowdy demonstrations. They have targeted Jewish students with threats and physical violence.

The outpouring of anti-Jewish bigotry has prompted many in the Jewish community to begin arming themselves. The October 7 attacks have inspired many Jews to see the wisdom in exercising their Second Amendment rights, which is a positive sign. The wave of anti-Jewish sentiment has not abated since October 7, and there will likely be even more violent incidents against American Jews.