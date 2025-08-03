John Brennan Plays the 'Nazi Card' While FBI Turns Up the Heat

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who is facing an FBI investigation, used a well-worn Democrat tactic against President Donald Trump: He accused him of being a Nazi.

During an appearance on The New Yorker’s podcast, Brennan claimed he did not know why he is under investigation — despite several news reports explaining that the FBI is looking into his alleged false statements to Congress and his role in promoting the Russia collusion hoax.

“You’re under FBI investigation, accused of including unverified information in the 2017 intelligence assessment. Why is this surfacing now, nearly a decade later?” the host asked.

“Simple answer: I don’t know. I haven’t heard from DOJ, FBI, CIA, or ODNI. No one’s contacted me,” Brennan replied. “But I’ve always appeared voluntarily before Congress, answered their questions, no subpoenas needed. I’ve spoken openly about what we did in 2016. I feel confident we acted appropriately and within our authority.”

The host claimed the matter has “been investigated repeatedly” and that the Muller report and Senate intel committee “basically validated your conclusions.”

Brennan explained, “The criticism back then was that the Obama administration was too cautious. When I briefed Obama in July 2016 about Russia’s interference, he told us to uncover everything—but not to interfere in the election. So we protected information carefully. We didn’t want to sway the election, even unintentionally.”

The former CIA director complained that before Trump took office in 2017, he “lost professional affiliations because companies feared Trump would retaliate if I ws connected to them” and that Trump’s supporters can be “express—sometimes violently.”

Brennan claimed, “It’s no coincidence these accusations surface while Trump is facing legal challenges—like the Epstein files” and that the president “energizes his base with talk of the ‘deep state’ finally being held accountable.”

That’s when he played the Nazi card.

“Honestly, what Trump’s doing reminds me of Carl Schmitt—the Nazi-era jurist—who said that anything is justified to vanquish your enemies,” Brennan said. “Lie, cheat, misinform—whatever it takes. Liberal progressives don’t fight back in kind. That’s a vulnerability.”

Fox News reported in July that Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey were both under criminal investigation over the Russia collusion hoax. The Bureau is looking into whether either individual lied to Congress about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

This came after current CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence to FBI Director Kash Patel for possible prosecution.

The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress.

President Trump, along with several of his high-profile allies, allege that Brennan promoted false intelligence in the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on the Kremlin’s efforts to meddle in the election. He pushed to include the often-debunked Steele Dossier, which made a series of unfounded salacious allegations against Trump, in the intelligence document.

One source told Fox News Digital that Brennan “violated the public’s trust and should be held accountable for it.”

The former CIA director told Congress in May 2023 that “the CIA was very much opposed to having any reference or inclusion of the Steele dossier in the Intelligence Community Assessment.”

However, newly declassified records contradict Brennan’s testimony. His deputy cautioned in an email that including the dossier would jeopardize “the credibility of the entire paper.”

Still, Brennan allegedly responded, “my bottomline is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report.”

Brennan is going to have some serious explaining to do. This discrepancy alone shows that he was not honest during his testimony before Congress. Whether Russia tried to interfere in the election or not, it is clear there was no credible evidence showing that the Trump campaign collaborated with Russia to swing the outcome of the 2016 race. Mueller’s report, as well as common sense, demonstrates this.

