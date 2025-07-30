Charlemagne tha God Just Said What Everyone's Thinking About the Media's Handling of the Epstein Files





Media personality Charlamagne tha God blasted left-wing media over its skewed coverage of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s files.

During a recent broadcast of "The Breakfast Club," Charlamagne detailed how the media has largely been silent on former President Bill Clinton’s relationship with the disgraced financier. Funny how the news works. Bill Clinton, you know, wrote a letter to, you know, Jeffrey Epstein as well, for his birthday, but nobody's talking about that,” he said. “And Jeffrey Epstein had a picture of Bill Clinton in the dress in high heels…In his New York mansion, but nobody's talking about that.”

He added: “My thing is this: I don't care who's on the list. Everybody gotta go. Burn it all down. Like, that's just simple as that. Mutually assured destruction. Whoever's on that list need to go. Nobody needs to be protecting pedophiles. I don't care what party they are.”

One of the co-host countered Charlamagne’s argument by pointin gout that “Clinton is not the president right now…if he was…I think he would still be under scrutiny if he was the president right now.”

“No, he wouldn't, because liberal media wouldn't push the issue,” Charlamagne replied.

Of course, we don’t need to travel to an alternate universe to see how the media would have handled the Epstein matter if Clinton or another Democrat were in the White House. We already saw how silent they were when former President Joe Biden was running the country.

Over those four years, our intrepid Fourth Estate, which purports to speak truth to power, didn’t have a word of criticism for Biden for not releasing the information on the high-profile individuals believed to have participated in his sex trafficking ring.

Even now, I see them arguing, “Well, Biden never promised to release the Epstein files, so there!”

My response to that is: So what? As alleged journalists, isn’t your duty to push for transparency? Shouldn’t you want the people to know who may have been tied up in Epstein’s atrocities?

Of course not. Why would we expect a media apparatus that actually worked to squash the Epstein story to fight for more transparency? I’m not accusing Clinton of being involved with the sex trafficking, but doesn’t the fact that he appeared in the files more than 50 times indicate that it’s worth investigating? Apparently not, and the reason why is because Clinton does not have an “R” next to his name.