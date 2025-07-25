Guess Who Else Penned a Personal Note to Jeffrey Epstein?

As the Jeffrey Epstein files remain a prominent part of political discourse in America, it has been revealed that former President Bill Clinton was one of several high-profile individuals who wrote a letter to the sex trafficker.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming President Donald Trump was one of the individuals who wrote a letter to Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003. Now, the outlet published another report suggesting Clinton also penned a message to the disgraced financier.

Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was keen for Bill Clinton and other boldface names to submit letters for the special gift, according to people involved in putting it together. The leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—included a page with a single paragraph in Clinton’s distinctive scrawl: It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends. A spokesman for Clinton declined to comment on the birthday message, which was reviewed by the Journal. He referred the Journal to a previous statement that the former president had cut off ties more than a decade before Epstein was arrested in 2019 and didn’t know about Epstein’s alleged crimes. The former president was among around five dozen people, including Donald Trump, Wall Street billionaire Leon Black, fashion designer Vera Wang and media owner Mort Zuckerman, who ended up with letters in the 2003 book, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

President Trump has repeatedly denied writing or even signing the letter, which featured a poetic message with a drawing of a naked woman. White House press secretary savaged the Journal for its reporting, saying it is “writing yet another defamatory story about the President of the United States about an alleged letter they don’t even have because the President never wrote it.”

While speaking with reporters on Friday, Trump said the media “ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island.”

President Trump was asked about Epstein and RESPONDED PERFECTLY:



“You ought to be talking about Bill Clinton, who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island.”



pic.twitter.com/yvDXVZDQW5 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 25, 2025

Here’s my take: This is all so stupid.

There is no evidence that Trump wrote that letter. But even if he had — who freaking cares? The compilation of letters was given to Esptein over 20 years ago. This doesn’t mean that any of those individuals participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

It seems The Wall Street Journal has resorted to pushing this story to get clicks, just like online tabloids that just want to sensationalize the matter.

There is no evidence that Trump used Epstein’s illicit services. Yet, certain media outlets are still trying, and failing, to make that thinly-veiled accusation stick.

Yes, the public deserves to know who was involved in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. The only way to put this to rest is transparency. Unfortunately, there are some who appear to only care about this issue because they can use it as a political cudgel. Meanwhile, the victims have still not received full justice.

