Suspect Who Carried Out Mass Stabbing at Walmart Faces Terrorism Charges

The individual suspected of carrying out a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse County, Michigan, is facing several charges — including terrorism.

Bradford James Gille, 42, is accused of stabbing and injuring 11 people inside a Walmart before civilians at the scene stopped and detained him.

From The New York Times:

Though officials said a motive for the attack remained undetermined, they are seeking to charge Mr. Gille with terrorism. Such a charge is customary in a mass attack like the one on Saturday because its intent was believed to be to bring fear and destruction to a community as a whole, rather than to harm specific individuals, Noelle R. Moeggenberg, the prosecuting attorney for Grand Traverse County, said. If convicted, the maximum penalty Mr. Gille would face for that charge would be life in prison, she said. Mr. Gille used a “standard folding-style knife” with a 3.5-inch blade, Sheriff Shea said. He acted alone, the sheriff added. Mr. Gille entered the store at 4:10 p.m. and remained there until the attack began around 4:45 p.m. at the store’s checkout area. Mr. Gille was detained less than three minutes after the police arrived, Sheriff Shea said. He said that the attack appeared to be a random act.

The victims were treated for their injuries at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Two were in serious condition while the others were in “fair” condition, according to The New York Times. The suspect was booked into the Grand Traverse County Correctional Facility and is expected to be arraigned this week.

Traverse city Walmart stabbing suspect Bradford James Gille, who is now in custody , published a book where he believes he is Jesus.

No dude, sorry to break it to you. You were just having a psychotic episode. You are definitely not Jesus! pic.twitter.com/ojPg5OGK6w — 🇺🇸🌸BrownEyedGirL🌸🇺🇸 (@EdieLou2002) July 27, 2025

The assault took place near the store’s checkout area. Gille is alleged to have used a folding knife to wound several shoppers. Shea stated, “it appears these were random acts” and “the victims were not predetermined.”

Odd that Bradford James Gille last address was the Michigan State Psychology Hospital with a paychosis and his mother was very concerned when he escaped back in September of last year. pic.twitter.com/reW7Um3Xhz — The Aussie Witness (@sawr_i) July 27, 2025

Two citizens intervened to stop the attack. One of the civilians was armed and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

Gille has a lengthy criminal history. He served 49 days in jail for vandalism in 2014, Newsweek reported. He faced felony charges for disinterment and mutilation of dead bodies in Emmet County, Michigan, in 2016, along with malicious destruction of tombs and memorials. He was committed to a mental institution under a “not guilty by reason of insanity” order.

