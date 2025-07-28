Trump Gives Putin a New Deadline for a Peace Deal
Byron Donalds' Potential Democratic Opponent Went on an Unhinged Tirade About Guns
The CIA Needs to Find These People and Fire Them
We Might Have Another Bombshell Russian Collusion Hoax Document Drop This Week
CIA Director Ratcliffe Names Those Who Are Most Likely to Be Charged in...
Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening
U.S. Boycotts UN's Anti-Israel Circus
'He's a Wreck': Republicans Blast Roy Cooper's NC Senate Bid
DHS: These Two Wisconsin Teens 'Would Still Be Alive Today' If Not for...
HHS, FDA and USDA Announce First Step in Addressing the Health Concerns of...
VIP
Graham and NBC Anchor Duke It Out Over Latest Russiagate Allegations
President Trump Is Making American Maritime Great Again
Early Analysis: Do Republicans Have a Decent Shot at Defying History in the...
Disturbing Video Shows Violent Brawl in Downtown Cincinnati
Tipsheet

Suspect Who Carried Out Mass Stabbing at Walmart Faces Terrorism Charges

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 28, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The individual suspected of carrying out a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse County, Michigan, is facing several charges — including terrorism.

Bradford James Gille, 42, is accused of stabbing and injuring 11 people inside a Walmart before civilians at the scene stopped and detained him.

Advertisement

From The New York Times

Though officials said a motive for the attack remained undetermined, they are seeking to charge Mr. Gille with terrorism.

Such a charge is customary in a mass attack like the one on Saturday because its intent was believed to be to bring fear and destruction to a community as a whole, rather than to harm specific individuals, Noelle R. Moeggenberg, the prosecuting attorney for Grand Traverse County, said.

If convicted, the maximum penalty Mr. Gille would face for that charge would be life in prison, she said.

Mr. Gille used a “standard folding-style knife” with a 3.5-inch blade, Sheriff Shea said. He acted alone, the sheriff added.

Mr. Gille entered the store at 4:10 p.m. and remained there until the attack began around 4:45 p.m. at the store’s checkout area.

Mr. Gille was detained less than three minutes after the police arrived, Sheriff Shea said. He said that the attack appeared to be a random act.

The victims were treated for their injuries at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Two were in serious condition while the others were in “fair” condition, according to The New York Times. The suspect was booked into the Grand Traverse County Correctional Facility and is expected to be arraigned this week.

Recommended

Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The assault took place near the store’s checkout area. Gille is alleged to have used a folding knife to wound several shoppers. Shea stated, “it appears these were random acts” and “the victims were not predetermined.”

Two citizens intervened to stop the attack. One of the civilians was armed and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

Gille has a lengthy criminal history. He served 49 days in jail for vandalism in 2014, Newsweek reported. He faced felony charges for disinterment and mutilation of dead bodies in Emmet County, Michigan, in 2016, along with malicious destruction of tombs and memorials. He was committed to a mental institution under a “not guilty by reason of insanity” order.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall's VIP program and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MICHIGAN TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening Jeff Charles
The GOP Needs to Man Up and Gerrymander Kurt Schlichter
The CIA Needs to Find These People and Fire Them Matt Vespa
Six Months Into Trump 2.0, I Stand Corrected Arthur Schaper
Disturbing Video Shows Violent Brawl in Downtown Cincinnati Madeline Leesman
U.S. Boycotts UN's Anti-Israel Circus Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening Jeff Charles
Advertisement