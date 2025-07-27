Mass Stabbing at Walmart Ends With One Man and a Gun

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing 11 people at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan.

The 42-year-old suspect is accused of using a folding knife to stab multiple people inside the store near the checkout area. Two citizens, one holding a pistol, stopped the attack and held the suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: At least 11 people were stabbed in a horrifying attack inside a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan.



The knife-wielding attacker was ultimately subdued by two brave shoppers before authorities arrived and took him into custody.



The identity of the suspect has not yet… pic.twitter.com/KxGlRmpzMS — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 27, 2025

Seven of the victims are in fair condition and four are in serious condition, according to NBC News. The Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office explained that the suspect was “acting alone.”

During a press conference, County Sheriff Michael D. Shea said “it appears these were random acts” and that “the victims were not predetermined.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

According to reports on social media, a shopper named Derrick Taylor used his gun to stop the attacker. He held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived.

Derrick Perry is trending in The US that's the name of Traverse City resident who stopped the Walmart attacker with a firearm.



Derrick Perry, who had been shopping with his family when the attacker went on a stabbing spree, bravely intervened to subdue the suspect-who managed to… pic.twitter.com/X5aQUfMkzn — Why It Is Trending (@trendingblog247) July 27, 2025

Traverse City Michigan 🍒

This is the man who held the suspect from the Walmart stabbing at gun point, which prevented further violent attacks & allowed for emergency responders to quickly access victims.



Derrick Perry 👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fMdaLdd1EM — Paige B (@paige29863) July 27, 2025

This is one of many stories that anti-gunners would rather you not hear. This gun owner likely saved lives by exercising his Second Amendment right. The situation could have been far worse if he did not have the means to stop the suspect from continuing to stab people.

This story, as well as many others, show why it is important for responsible people to arm themselves. You never know when a situation like this could happen and it’s best to be prepared, despite what the anti-gunners claim.