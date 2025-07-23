CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled
Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax
VIP
What Was Operation Mongolian Beef?
Really, CNN? That's Your Trump-Epstein Bombshell?!
The Two Words This Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had for the New Comey Docs
Imagine Thinking Stephen Colbert's Firing Is the 'Dismantling of Our Democracy'
Coast Guard Surge: New Bill Would Elevate Role in Trump’s Border Crackdown
Homan Had the Perfect Response to Hunter Biden's Criticism of ICE
VIP
How Could Nadler Ask This Question About Attacks on ICE Agents?
US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Made a Quiet but Huge Change to Its...
Pam Bondi Axes Habba's Court-Appointed Replacement
Is Texas Ready for Beto 4.0?
Air Force Issues Statement About Alarming Near Collision With Plane
Colbert Breaks His Silence About His Show Getting Cancelled
Tipsheet

Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 23, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is taking action against entities funding anti-ICE and antisemitic violent demonstrations across the country.

When the anti-ICE riots erupted in Los Angeles last month, there was much speculation about who was funding the unrest. Currently, the Justice Department and Congress are looking into organizations suspected of providing financial resources to the people on the ground who engaged in violent activity during the demonstrations.

Advertisement

Cruz announced on Tuesday that he is introducing a measure that would add “rioting” to the list of RICO offenses. 

“Every American has the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest, but not to commit violence. Domestic NGOs and foreign adversaries fund and use riots in the United States to undermine the security and prosperity of Americans,” the lawmaker said in a press release. “My legislation will give the Department of Justice the tools it needs to hold them accountable, and I urge colleagues to pass it expeditiously.”

The Stop FUNDERs Act would “Enable the Department of Justice to use RICO tools—including joint liability and group prosecution, conspiracy charges, asset forfeiture, and enhanced criminal penalties—against organizations and individuals who repeatedly fund or coordinate violent interstate riots.”

This would mean that anyone caught funding, coordinating, or conspiring to engage in rioting across state lines could face racketeering charges. The Justice Department would be able to seize assets belonging to any individual or group found to be funding violence. It would apply conspiracy charges even to those who were not physically present during the unrest. Those convicted could face longer prison sentences and/or higher fines.

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During an appearance on Fox News, host Sean Hannity asked Cruz about the legislation.

“Well, we've seen violent riots all across the country,” Cruz said. “We saw it five years ago with the Black Lives Matter and the Antifa riots all over the country as they burned American cities to the ground. We saw it following October seventh the anti-Semitic riots and the violent protests on college campuses all across the country.”

The senator stated that “every one of these is occurring with real money behind it.” 

“These are not organic. There's a thread that ties all of these together. These are the radicals. These are the Marxists. These are the jihadists. These are the same people funding Mamdani” Cruz continued. “These are the same people funding the extremes. I've introduced legislation called the Stop Funders Act.:

The lawmaker elaborated, noting that the proposed legislation “adds rioting to the list of predicate crimes under RICO” and that  “It means federal prosecutors can go after the people writing the checks.”

Advertisement

Shortly after the riots in Los Angeles began, it became clear that someone was funding the unrest. PR company Crowds on Demand told Fox News that it had been approached to aid in the protests. The company provides groups of people to bolster protests and other demonstrations nationwide. However, the CEO explained that he declined because he did not” want to get close to any form of illegal activity, including violence, vandalism or blocking off roads without a permit.”

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE RIOTS TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Oh, You Knew the Liberal Media Was Going to Do This After the Russiagate Files Were Unsealed Matt Vespa
Is Texas Ready for Beto 4.0? Guy Benson
Imagine Thinking Stephen Colbert's Firing Is the 'Dismantling of Our Democracy' Jeff Charles
The Two Words This Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Had for the New Comey Docs Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Response to Stephen Colbert's Show Being Canceled Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tulsi Gabbard Just Made Obama Eat It on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Advertisement