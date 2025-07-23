Ted Cruz Just Proposed Legislation That Will Terrify Those Funding Riots

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is taking action against entities funding anti-ICE and antisemitic violent demonstrations across the country.

When the anti-ICE riots erupted in Los Angeles last month, there was much speculation about who was funding the unrest. Currently, the Justice Department and Congress are looking into organizations suspected of providing financial resources to the people on the ground who engaged in violent activity during the demonstrations.

Cruz announced on Tuesday that he is introducing a measure that would add “rioting” to the list of RICO offenses.

“Every American has the right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest, but not to commit violence. Domestic NGOs and foreign adversaries fund and use riots in the United States to undermine the security and prosperity of Americans,” the lawmaker said in a press release. “My legislation will give the Department of Justice the tools it needs to hold them accountable, and I urge colleagues to pass it expeditiously.”

The Stop FUNDERs Act would “Enable the Department of Justice to use RICO tools—including joint liability and group prosecution, conspiracy charges, asset forfeiture, and enhanced criminal penalties—against organizations and individuals who repeatedly fund or coordinate violent interstate riots.”

This would mean that anyone caught funding, coordinating, or conspiring to engage in rioting across state lines could face racketeering charges. The Justice Department would be able to seize assets belonging to any individual or group found to be funding violence. It would apply conspiracy charges even to those who were not physically present during the unrest. Those convicted could face longer prison sentences and/or higher fines.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Sean Hannity asked Cruz about the legislation.

“Well, we've seen violent riots all across the country,” Cruz said. “We saw it five years ago with the Black Lives Matter and the Antifa riots all over the country as they burned American cities to the ground. We saw it following October seventh the anti-Semitic riots and the violent protests on college campuses all across the country.”

The senator stated that “every one of these is occurring with real money behind it.”

“These are not organic. There's a thread that ties all of these together. These are the radicals. These are the Marxists. These are the jihadists. These are the same people funding Mamdani” Cruz continued. “These are the same people funding the extremes. I've introduced legislation called the Stop Funders Act.:

The lawmaker elaborated, noting that the proposed legislation “adds rioting to the list of predicate crimes under RICO” and that “It means federal prosecutors can go after the people writing the checks.”

Shortly after the riots in Los Angeles began, it became clear that someone was funding the unrest. PR company Crowds on Demand told Fox News that it had been approached to aid in the protests. The company provides groups of people to bolster protests and other demonstrations nationwide. However, the CEO explained that he declined because he did not” want to get close to any form of illegal activity, including violence, vandalism or blocking off roads without a permit.”

