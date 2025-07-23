You Won't Believe How the Illegal Immigrant Who Shot a Border Patrol Officer In the Face Was 'Vetted'

Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, the illegal immigrant accused of shooting a Border Patrol officer in the face, was not properly vetted when he came into the US under the Biden administration.

New York Post reporter Jennie Taer reported on the revelation in a post on X. Sources told her that Mora Nunez’s vetting consisted only of a Zoom call.

“Dominican Republic national Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, 21, waltzed across the US-Mexico border into Arizona in April 2023 — during the raging migrant crisis that saw federal agents take drastic measures in an attempt to free up resources,” Taer wrote.

That month alone, the US saw a wave of more than 183,000 illegal migrants come across the southern border. Overwhelmed Border Patrol agents recruited support from their colleagues up north at the US-Canada crossing, who interviewed illegal border crossers over Zoom to speed up their release, federal law enforcement sources said. One source told me that the virtual questioning “was a nightmare” and that it simply “can’t” ensure proper vetting. Mora Nunez was nonetheless released into the US due to a lack of detention space at the border — with a notice to later appear in front of an immigration judge, sources said. He was instructed to report to his local ICE office, too, but doesn’t appear to have done so, according to the sources.

Taer further noted that immigration authorities “didn’t take a DNA sample from Mora Nunez.”

The incident occurred on July 19 when Mora Nunez allegedly shot the off-duty officer in the face during an attempted robbery in New York City’s Fort Washington Park. The suspect had previously been arrested multiple times. He was under a final order of removal that was issued in November 2024.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained that “a witness of the attack…states that she and the victim were sitting on the rocks by the water when 2 subjects on a scooter drove up to them and the passenger got off the back and approached them with a firearm drawn.”

The officer drew his own weapon to defend himself, but was shot. DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated that “Sanctuary city politicians allowed this to happen.”

NYPD officers arrested Mora Nunez on July 20. He had sustained gunshot wounds to his groin and leg. He is now facing charges for attempted murder. The officer is in stable condition.

