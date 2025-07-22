Obama Gives Worthless Response to Trump's Russiagate Allegations

Former President Barack Obama has responded to President Donald Trump’s allegations that he launched the Russiagate hoax.

At the heart of the exchange is an intelligence report that Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Director Tulsi Gabbard released last week, exposing how the Obama administration began the Russiagate hoax to trick the American public into believing the Trump campaign collaborated with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response," Obama spokesman Patrick Rodenbush said, according to Fox News. "But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one."

Rodenbush continued, saying the allegations “are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

"Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes,” the spokesperson added.

He further pointed out that “These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

The documents Gabbard released detailed how federal intelligence agencies worked to concoct and then promote the Russiagate narrative despite a clear lack of evidence. It was later revealed that Obama instructed former DNI Director James Clapper to create an intelligence assessment contradicting earlier reports that Russia did not influence the outcome of the election.

While speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump directly accused Obama of being the “ringleader” in the effort to promote the Russia hoax.

"It’s time to go after people. Obama’s been caught directly…his orders are on the paper,” the president said, stating that Obama’s actions were “treason.”

"Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader,” Trump continued. “Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. And they tired to rig an election and they got caught."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed, “Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX…THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!”

On Monday, Gabbard sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department related to the revelations. However, DOJ officials did not indicate which individuals were included in the referral.

Here’s the thing: Obama’s denial doesn’t matter. Let’s say for the sake of argument that he’s telling the truth. Yes, it’s hard to say that with a straight face, but stay with me here.

Even if Obama did not order the creation of the Big Russia Lie, it happened on his watch. As Eisenhower said, “The buck stops here.” At best, he was woefully incompetent and had no idea what his intelligence agencies were up to. At worst, he did precisely what he’s accused of and tried to undermine a future president by perpetuating a massive hoax.

Of course, I’m leaning toward the latter. There is no way Obama did not know that this was going on — and it’s not a stretch to conclude that he had a hand in making it happen. But, as I’ve often pointed out, this won’t matter.

Why?

Because nobody in the Obama administration will face accountability because America has a two-tiered justice system that favors the elites.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

