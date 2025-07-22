Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation
Tipsheet

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 22, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday, President Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked about former President Barack Obama's role is the Russia hoax that plagued his 2016 campaign and first term in the White House. 

"Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group. They tired to rig an election and then they got caught," Trump said. "The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold...They tried to rig the election and they got caught, and there should be very severe consequences for that."

“This was treason.”

"Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!" Trump added on Truth Social. 

The comments come after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard exposed Obama for ordering the cooking of intelligence in December 2016 to push the false narrative that Trump was compromised and colluded with the Russia government to win the White House. 

"The effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic, and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against President Trump," Gabbard told Fox News.  

On Monday the Department of Justice confirmed Gabbard referred a number of former Obama officials for criminal investigation over their role in the Russia hoax.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

