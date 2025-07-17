Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua
Tipsheet

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned

Jeff Charles
July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani

Police in Iron Mountain, Michigan, arrested a young man for allegedly trying to burn down the Dickinson County Republican Committee Headquarters.

The incident took place on Saturday when 19-year-old Zayn Arcand allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at the building, according to a press release from the Iron Mountain Police Department. 

“On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) received a report of a suspicious person in the area of 617 North Stephenson Avenue, the location of the Dickinson County Republican Committee Headquarters,” the police department explained. “The caller observed the individual attempting to light a rag sticking out of a glass bottle, then throwing the unlit bottle at the building.”

Surveillance video footage shows the attempted arsonist trying to light the rag in the bottle before throwing it at a window. The bottle shattered on impact. “A second broken glass bottle was located in the parking lot,” the IMPD stated. “This bottle contained an unknown liquid and had a rag sticking out of the top.”

Officers identified the suspect and confronted him at his home. “Upon speaking with the suspect, he admitted to making the bottles in his driveway and he threw the bottle at the building, to send a message against the corruption,” the press release said. “The suspect was hoping what he made was flammable and would ignite.”

Arcand was arraigned on Monday during a virtual hearing. He is facing charges for explosives-manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail/explosive or indenciary device causing property damage and arson-preparation to burn property, the director of Iron Mountain Police and Fire Services told the Iron Mountain Daily News.

Ray and Barb Broullire, who own the building, expressed relief that there was no damage. “We were very concerned,” Ray told WLUC. “Not to mention there’s people in this building. It was a Saturday, thank goodness. You know, that was a big plus. But yeah, when something like that happens, you just kind of expect the worst. We’re glad it worked out the way it did.”

The court set Arcand’s bond at $15,000 with a ten percent cash surety.

