Eric Adams' Takedown of Zohran Mamdani Is About As Brutal As It Gets

New York Mayor Eric Adams didn’t hold back when discussing mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

During an interview on “The Krause Report,” Adams gave a blistering critique of Mamdani’s policies and rhetoric — especially related to the rise of antisemitism in the city. The mayor framed his opponent as an inexperienced radical and “snake oil salesman” whose popularity is being fueled by anger, not sound policy.

Adams told host Neria Kraus that Mamdani “played on the emotions of people” and said he is “promis[ing] to working class and hard working people things you can’t deliver.”

He further contrasted the differences in their backgrounds. “He grew up in luxury. I know how hard it is. Mom was raising six children,” he said.

Krause asked whether Adams believes Mamdani is an antisemite. “Yes, I do,” Adams answered. “You, as a young rapper, sponsored groups who were known for embracing Hamas.” The mayor then called his opponent out for not denouncing Hamas’ October 7, 2023, slaughter of Israeli civilians. “If you’re saying ‘no, I’m anti-Israel,’ let’s be honest with the conversation…Jewish people live in Israel,” Adams said.

I asked Mayor Eric Adams if Mamdani is an antisemite. Watch. pic.twitter.com/0RrT00yf71 — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) July 14, 2025

Adams also castigated Mamdani for mocking Hanukkah. The socialist candidate posted a video on the third day of the celebration featuring Indian performers wearing wigs and cosplaying as Jews. The characters spun dreidels while lighting the menorah. “People who look at the culture and holidays of others and mock them and ridicule them. It’s unacceptable, particularly the amount of time and energy we spent in this city of bringing groups together,” Adams said.

The mayor blasted Mamdani for pretending to be African-American to get into college. “He was not even American at the time,” Adams said, accusing him of trying to “gain benefits for a particular race.”

Adams also went after Mamdani for his openly socialist policy proposals. “His entire foundation of all the free items that he’s talking about is going to cost, just on the busses, $3 billion,” he said, adding that “government-run grocery stores like Cuba and Venezuela” would destroy small immigrant-owned businesses.

The most recent polling shows Mamdani leading Adams and his other opponents with 41 percent support. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had 26 percent with Adams getting 16 percent.

Mamdani remains in a favorable position to become New York City’s next mayor. However, as Adams pointed out, “The Democratic primary is traditionally the left part of the party. In a general election, you see everyone come out.”

Adams continued, “This race is going to come down to Zohan and Eric Adams… I’m going to allow those 91% of New Yorkers to understand how important this race is, not only for our city, but our entire country.”

You can watch the full interview here:

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

