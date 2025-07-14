Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe How Democrats Are Trying to Use EpsteinGate Against Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 14, 2025 2:00 PM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

House Democrats are still taking full advantage of the controversy over Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. They are seeking to force a vote to urge the White House to release the full details about Epstein’s sex trafficking operations and the high-profile individuals who were involved with it.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) in a post on X asked why the Epstein files are “still hidden” and who is being protected.

“On Tuesday, I'm introducing an amendment to force a vote demanding the FULL Epstein files be released to the public. The Speaker must call a vote & put every Congress member on record,” Khanna announced.

The amendment would call on Attorney General Pam Bondi to “retain, preserve, and compile any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration of Jeffrey Epstein” and “release and publish any records or evidence related to any investigation, prosecution, or incarceration of Jeffrey Epstein on a publicly accessible website.”

Bondi has faced an onslaught of criticism from conservatives over the memo. Many pointed out that back in February, she claimed to have the Epstein list on her desk during an interview. The attorney general recently clarified her comments, claiming she meant that she had information on Epstein and also the JFK files on her desk.

President Donald Trump has defended Bondi. “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’” he wrote in a Saturday post on Truth Social. “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) in a post on X also indicated that he would “introduce a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release all files related to the Epstein case.”

“Put up or shut up!” he concluded.

As I noted previously, it is interesting to see Democrats suddenly interested in the Epstein files after they remained largely silent on the issue over the past four years. This is only because Trump is in office, of course. If a Democrat were still in the White House, they wouldn’t have anything to say about it.

Neither Khanna’s nor Veasey’s resolution will see the light of day. This is nothing more than a ploy to leverage the controversy to attack Republicans. They will be able to say they introduced measures to get transparency on the Epstein case and that the GOP rebuffed it. It’s a clever move, but it likely won’t do much given that people are already frustrated by the White House’s claim that Epstein did not have a clieint list. Still, I suppose that when you’re not in power, these little parlor tricks are all you have, right?

