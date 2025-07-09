Leftist Hack Has a Ridiculous Pot Meets Kettle Moment While Blasting Scott Jennings

CNN journalist and podcaster Kara Swisher really can’t stand her colleague, Scott Jennings. The reason why is obvious, but there is more than a little hypocrisy to this story.

During a recent podcast episode, she took issue with Jennings’ comments about Elon Musk amid his feud with President Donald Trump. She chided him and the network for allowing him to say “terrible things.”

“My humble advice to Elon, who I admire very much actually, is that you may be dividing the forces of people who want to save Western civilization, to the benefit of the people who don’t,” Jennings said during a July 6 airing of “State of the Union.”

Scott Jennings' thoughts on Elon Musk forming a New America Party: "You may be dividing the forces of people who want to save Western civilization to the benefit of the people who don't." pic.twitter.com/5EcPn5Xt5T — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 6, 2025

“What a dramatic, what a drama queen! And what a terrible thing to say! I’m sort of welcoming Musk to mow those people down, like, you know what I mean, in terms of causing them problem,” Swisher said.

Speaking of those who say “terrible things,” Swisher has quite a resume in this regard.

In her 2024 book she referred to President Donald Trump as a “fascist” and slammed Vice President JD Vance as a “bumbler.”

Swisher has also accused X owner Elon Musk of spreading bigoted content. “Twitter, stupidly renamed X, has mutated into a platform where the richest man in the world offers his retweet support to racist, sexist, and homophobic conspiracies,” she wrote.

Back in April, Swisher also castigated those who do not support the pro-Hamas protests that cropped up after October 7, 2023, when the terrorist group slaughtered Israeli civilians in a surprise attack. “There are heinous things that are said, but there is a line where you have to support also young people, especially when they do things that they do badly,” she said during an appearance on CNN. “Not to support them is anti-American in a way.”

CNN's Kara Swisher suggests that not supporting anti-Israel protests is "anti-American." pic.twitter.com/M2A563HnL8 — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 28, 2024

As is typical for media hacks, Swisher doesn’t seem interested in removing the giant sequoia tree from her own eye before taking care of the speck in the eyes of others. Nothing Jennings said is nearly as vitriolic as Swisher calling people “Hitler” or suggesting that it is anti-American to oppose support for terrorist groups.

One can disagree with Jennings comments, as well as others, without pretending they are uniquely evil. But when you have a track record of engaging in even more hateful rhetoric, it’s probably a better idea to engage in some self reflection before trying to take others to task for their comments.