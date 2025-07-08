Democrats Never Let Dying Children Go to Waste

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Democrats for exploiting the deaths of Texans who perished during massive floods over the weekend. The reaction from the left-wing chattering class reveals just how far they will go to politicize a tragedy.

During a Monday press conference, Leavitt expressed the White House’s condolences to those who lost loved ones during the floods. She then addressed Democrats who are using the tragedy to score cheap political points against the Trump administration.

“Unfortunately, in the wake of this once-in-a-generation natural disaster, we have seen many falsehoods pushed by Democrats—such as Senator Chuck Schumer—and some members of the media,” Leavitt said. “Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, and it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning.”

Shortly after the floods became fatal, high-profile Democrats took the opportunity to slam President Donald Trump for making cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS).

However, Leavitt defended the agency, saying it “did its job” in the lead-up to the storms. “Despite unprecedented rainfall, the National Weather Service executed timely and precise forecasts and warnings,” she said.

On July 3rd, the National Weather Service office in Austin/San Antonio, Texas, conducted forecast briefings for emergency management in the morning and issued a flood watch in the early afternoon. Flash flood warnings were also issued on the night of July 3rd and in the early morning of July 4th, giving preliminary lead times of more than three hours before flash flooding conditions occurred.

The National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, which delivers forecasts for Austin, San Antonio, and the surrounding areas, had extra staff on duty during the storms—despite claims to the contrary.

Leavitt concluded: “So, to any person who has deliberately lied about these facts surrounding this catastrophic event: you should be deeply ashamed.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote a letter to Roderick Anderson, acting inspector general with the Department of Commerce, pushing him to immediately “open an investigation into the scope, breadth, and ramifications of whether staffing shortages at key local National Weather Service (NWS) stations contributed to the catastrophic loss of life and property during the deadly flooding,” The Hill reported.

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouchNews gleefully took to X to weaponize the tragedy against Republicans. “When you have an entire political movement like MAGA who has sneering contempt for experts who have spent decades in a profession - like weather forecasters - and the need for govt to use those experts to save lives, the results of that too often are that many people die,” he wrote.

When you have an entire political movement like MAGA who has sneering contempt for experts who have spent decades in a profession - like weather forecasters - and the need for govt to use those experts to save lives, the results of that too often are that many people die. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2025

"The people in Texas voted for government services controlled by Donald Trump and Greg Abbott," Filipkowski wrote in another post. “That is exactly what they (sic) getting.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, also chimed in. "It is hard to make the Texas flood tragedy worse, except to know that on the same day Trump signed a bill cratering solar and wind energy that is vital in the battle against the climate change making these torrential rains more frequent," he wrote in a post on X.

Democrats are never ones to let a good crisis go to waste — especially when it involves the deaths of children. Once the news of the flood's death toll came to light, they couldn’t wait to use it to go after their political opponents.

They do the same after school shootings. Five minutes after these atrocities are reported, Democrats pounce on the opportunity to blame Republicans. They try to use people's justifiable anger and grief over the incident to manipulate them into giving up their Second Amendment rights.

To Democratic politicians and media figures, these disasters are not problems to fix. They are merely political weapons to use against their political opponents.

None of these people care that lives were lost. They don’t care that children died. All they care about is regaining political power, even if it means standing on the graves of those who were killed in the disaster.

If Democrats were as altruistic as they claim, they could have waited until the situation was more stable before looking into what went wrong. That would have been the decent thing to do. Unfortunately, these people have shown time and time again that they just can't help themselves.