White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood Lies

Democrats blamed Donald Trump for the Texas floods, while their liberal supporters blamed him and said the people afflicted deserved to die. I’ve never seen so much hate and schadenfreude be directed at children attending a Christian girls’ camp. At least 27 campers and counselors were killed in the floods in Central Texas, where the Guadalupe River, which runs through Kerr County, rose 20-plus feet in less than two hours. The death toll is at least 80, and tragically, we shouldn’t be shocked if it continues to rise, given the number of missing persons unaccounted for.

As search and rescue operations continue, the liberal media, Democrats, and liberals did their thing of blaming Trump for cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service, which haven’t gone into effect, along with the lack of warnings and staff at the NWS. All of which were untrue: the NWS had extra staffing, the cuts have nothing to do with this tragic event—they’re not even enacted yet—and warnings were given 12 hours in advance. Not everyone received them, and there is no flood warning system; two areas where there could be agreement on fixing, but the Left had to be portrayed as evil, ghoulish clowns again. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt nuked the fake news press from orbit today:

🚨"Blaming President Trump for these floods is a depraved lie, & it serves no purpose during this time of national mourning."



THE FACTS:

- The NWS executed timely forecasts & warnings

- July 3: NWS issued a flood watch in the afternoon and eve

- July 4th further flash flood… pic.twitter.com/BkeCBCnRtU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2025

The Left's behavior over the past 36 hours has been nothing short of perverted.

Pediatrician fired for vile post politicizing devastating Texas floods: May Trump supporters get ‘what they voted for’ https://t.co/VPeeLzCWvi pic.twitter.com/Hj0iTI1MBA — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2025

“The NWS didn’t issue warnings”

They did.



“They didn’t send out texts to residents.”

They did that too.



“They were understaffed.”

They weren’t.



“It was climate change.”

It happened in 1987 too.



“It’s Trump’s fault!”

It wasn’t.



“Well, we want it to be.”

Yeah, we know. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 6, 2025

The GOP’s budget cuts to NOAA are set to take effect at the start of fiscal year 2026, which begins on October 1, 2025.



Anyone making the deaths of the children in Texas about partisan politics is morally bankrupt. Please reflect. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 6, 2025

Update: statement from Houston Mayor’s office about 40 minutes ago. https://t.co/vivzcV2HDm pic.twitter.com/vBp99NIBfO — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 6, 2025