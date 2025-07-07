Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It...
The Supreme Court Just Rebuffed This Parental Rights Lawsuit
Phone Scammers Prey on Victims of Catastrophic Texas Flooding, Those Looking to Help
White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood Lies

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 07, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats blamed Donald Trump for the Texas floods, while their liberal supporters blamed him and said the people afflicted deserved to die. I’ve never seen so much hate and schadenfreude be directed at children attending a Christian girls’ camp. At least 27 campers and counselors were killed in the floods in Central Texas, where the Guadalupe River, which runs through Kerr County, rose 20-plus feet in less than two hours. The death toll is at least 80, and tragically, we shouldn’t be shocked if it continues to rise, given the number of missing persons unaccounted for. 

As search and rescue operations continue, the liberal media, Democrats, and liberals did their thing of blaming Trump for cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service, which haven’t gone into effect, along with the lack of warnings and staff at the NWS. All of which were untrue: the NWS had extra staffing, the cuts have nothing to do with this tragic event—they’re not even enacted yet—and warnings were given 12 hours in advance. Not everyone received them, and there is no flood warning system; two areas where there could be agreement on fixing, but the Left had to be portrayed as evil, ghoulish clowns again. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt nuked the fake news press from orbit today:

The Left's behavior over the past 36 hours has been nothing short of perverted.

