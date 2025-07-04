Wait...NYC's Communist Mayoral Candidate Applied to Columbia As a Black Man?
Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Has Quickly Imploded
The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts
Brad Thor’s Edge of Honor: The Fictional Thriller That Feels One Headline Away
The End of Patriotism?
The Wannabe Political Assassins of Donald Trump
Independence Day Calls for the Governed to Protect Their 'Consent'
Happy Independence Day!
Thank God 'Everything Moves Through Memphis:' A Tribute to Fred Smith
Let Us Be Proud Again: Why America Deserves Our Patriotism
President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill Act Strengthens, Not Slashes, Medicare and Medic...
What Do We Celebrate on July 4th? What Are We to Be Thankful...
Barack Obama and the Corruption of Independence Day
Washington’s Cross: The Retreat, the River, and the Republic
Tipsheet

Justice Department Drops the Hammer on White Supremacist Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 04, 2025 9:30 AM
Harmeet Dhillon

The Justice Department announced an indictment against a young man with ties to a white supremacist group that is suspected of trying to murder high-profile individuals.

Advertisement

24-year-old Noah Lamb is facing eight counts related to a conspiracy to hire someone to murder federal officials and other “high value targets,” according to a DOJ press release

According to the indictment, which was unsealed today, Lamb was a member of the Terrorgram Collective, a transnational terrorist group that operates on the digital messaging platform Telegram, where it promotes racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism. Members of the Terrorgram Collective believe the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action; and that violence and terrorism are necessary to ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate.

The indictment alleges that Lamb conspired with other members of the Terrorgram Collective to create and disseminate a hit list of “high-value targets” for assassination that includes U.S. federal, state, and local officials, as well as leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations, targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

The indictment charges Lamb with a total of eight federal crimes, including one count of conspiracy, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, and one count of threatening communications. If convicted, Lamb faces a maximum penalty of 85 years in prison.

Recommended

The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the department “will use every tool available to protect the civil rights of all Americans and ensure justice to those targeted by such heinous acts.”

The Terrorgram Collective has become a significant player in online extremism. Several nations have designated the organization as a terrorist group. It is known for disseminating instructions on how to carry out hate crimes and attacks on infrastructure.

The group is largely decentralized, similar to left-wing extremist groups such as Antifa. It operates under a neo-fascist ideology that seeks to accelerate societal collapse through violence. It is characterized by its “Saints culture,” which venerates extreme terrorists as “saints” or “martyrs.” These figures include Theodore “The Unabomber” Kaczynski, Timothy McVeigh, who bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City, cult leader Charles Manson, Dylann Roof, and others.

Advertisement

The group has been tied to several terrorist acts, including the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2024, a masque stabbing in Turkey, the Antioch High School shooting, and several others all over the world.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOMESTIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts Victor Davis Hanson
Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Has Quickly Imploded Matt Vespa
Private School in Northern Virginia Being Sued by Jewish Family Releases Quite the Statement Rebecca Downs
Wait...NYC's Communist Mayoral Candidate Applied to Columbia As a Black Man? Matt Vespa
These Posts From Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in Response to OBBB Are As Pathetic As You'd Expect Rebecca Downs
Former CIA Official Says What We're All Thinking About John Brennan After Bombshell 'Russiagate' Report Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement