Justice Department Drops the Hammer on White Supremacist Murder-for-Hire Plot

The Justice Department announced an indictment against a young man with ties to a white supremacist group that is suspected of trying to murder high-profile individuals.

24-year-old Noah Lamb is facing eight counts related to a conspiracy to hire someone to murder federal officials and other “high value targets,” according to a DOJ press release.

According to the indictment, which was unsealed today, Lamb was a member of the Terrorgram Collective, a transnational terrorist group that operates on the digital messaging platform Telegram, where it promotes racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism. Members of the Terrorgram Collective believe the white race is superior; that society is irreparably corrupt and cannot be saved by political action; and that violence and terrorism are necessary to ignite a race war and accelerate the collapse of the government and the rise of a white ethnostate. The indictment alleges that Lamb conspired with other members of the Terrorgram Collective to create and disseminate a hit list of “high-value targets” for assassination that includes U.S. federal, state, and local officials, as well as leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations, targeted because of race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The indictment charges Lamb with a total of eight federal crimes, including one count of conspiracy, three counts of soliciting the murder of federal officials, three counts of doxing federal officials, and one count of threatening communications. If convicted, Lamb faces a maximum penalty of 85 years in prison.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the department “will use every tool available to protect the civil rights of all Americans and ensure justice to those targeted by such heinous acts.”

Hard to overstate the significance of the newly unsealed indictment against key figures in the “Terrorgram” collective, one of the most prominent vectors for accelerationist radicalization and violence in recent years. https://t.co/ThFK5LcerK pic.twitter.com/FpxNsJMc0K — Jon Lewis (@Jon_Lewis27) September 9, 2024

The Terrorgram Collective has become a significant player in online extremism. Several nations have designated the organization as a terrorist group. It is known for disseminating instructions on how to carry out hate crimes and attacks on infrastructure.

Little exclusive over at Bleeding Edge: prosecutors alleged Terrorgram Collective leaders were in direct contact w/mass killers in Slovakia & Brazil; deeply inspired by O9A & Tempel ov Blood ideology.



I got hold of now-sealed court records. Behind the paywall pic.twitter.com/v5k0uTaVDc — Ali Winston (@awinston) March 3, 2025

The group is largely decentralized, similar to left-wing extremist groups such as Antifa. It operates under a neo-fascist ideology that seeks to accelerate societal collapse through violence. It is characterized by its “Saints culture,” which venerates extreme terrorists as “saints” or “martyrs.” These figures include Theodore “The Unabomber” Kaczynski, Timothy McVeigh, who bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City, cult leader Charles Manson, Dylann Roof, and others.

The group has been tied to several terrorist acts, including the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2024, a masque stabbing in Turkey, the Antioch High School shooting, and several others all over the world.