BREAKING: House Passes Trump's Reconciliation Bill
Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless.
Anti-Gunner Columnist Claims Trump's War on the ATF Is Making It Easier for...
Pentagon Confirms That US Airstrikes Set Iran's Nuclear Program Back by Two Years
Lieawatha Is at It Again
Explosive Report Shows How Desperately the Obama Administration Wanted to Push the Russia...
Happy 249!
SCOTUS Sidesteps Showdown Over Parental Consent for Abortion
SCOTUS to Decide: Can States Say No to Men in Women’s Sports?
Man Arrested for Carrying 'Ghost Gun' to Capitol Hill
Yikes: Pramila Jayapal Doubles Down on 'Deranged' Rhetoric Against ICE Agents
Families of University of Idaho Victims React to Bryan Kohberger Plea Deal
Immigrants Know the One Big, Beautiful Bill’s Promise
House Democrats Are Flipping Out About Alligator Alcatraz
Tipsheet

Syrian National Injures Four in Grisly Hammer Attack on a Train

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 03, 2025 1:15 PM
Image by Benjamin Nelan from Pixabay

Four people were injured in southern Germany after a Syrian national attacked them with a hammer on Thursday.

Law enforcement in Straubing stated the attack happened on a train heading from Hamburg to Vienna, Austria.

Advertisement

From NBC News

Police in Straubing said the attack happened on an ICE express train headed from the northern Germany city of Hamburg to the Austrian capital of Vienna while it was between Straubing and Plattling in the southern state of Bavaria.

About 500 people were on board when the attack happened, police said.

About 150 police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel were deployed to the scene, police added. The railway line was closed down.

Police initially said the perpetrator used an axe in the attack but later said he allegedly used a hammer and likely other weapons which they did not further name. They identified the man as a 20-year-old Syrian national.

Police did not provide further details on the identity of the attacker or his motive, but later said that he was overpowered by fellow passengers and had also been injured.

The perpetrator “is probably somewhat more seriously injured,” a police spokesperson told German news agency dpa. He was in police custody and receiving medical treatment.

The four injured passengers, who were not identified, were taken to nearby hospitals.

Recommended

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Washington Post reported that “three of the four injured passengers were also Syrians.”

The Bavarian Red Cross stated that emergency services were notified at approximately 2 p.m. after passengers activated the emergency brakes.

This attack follows a May 18 incident in which a 35-year-old knife-wielding Syrian national stabbed five people outside of a bar in Bielefeld, Germany. The perpetrator allegedly used a knife and cane sword to attack his victims. Bystanders stopped the attack by overpowering the assailant. But the suspect fled the scene. Law enforcement later found the suspect and apprehended him.

Tags:

CRIME GERMANY GUN VIOLENCE SYRIA TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless. Matt Vespa
BREAKING: House Passes Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Why the One Republican Who Voted Against Advancing the Reconciliation Bill Looks Really Dumb Right Now Matt Vespa
Explosive Report Shows How Desperately the Obama Administration Wanted to Push the Russia Collusion Hoax Jeff Charles
No Visas for Garbage Foreigners Who Hate Us Kurt Schlichter
Trump Tweeted Something to House Republicans Last Night...and He's Spot-on Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless. Matt Vespa
Advertisement