Knife-Wielding Assailant Turns German Bar Into a Bloodbath – Suspect on the Run

Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive after a mass stabbing attack that took place in a bar in Bielefeld, Germany, early on Sunday morning at around 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

So far, it is believed that five were wounded when the suspect entered the bar and “randomly starttd stabbing them.” Three of the victims are in serious condition, according to Just In World.

#BREAKING: Suspected terror attack in Bielefeld, Germany.



A group of people stood in front of a student bar early this morning when a man randomly started stabbing them



5 wounded, 3 in serious condition.#Bielefeld #Germany pic.twitter.com/DtjiwzUYaa — JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) May 18, 2025

EuroNews gave the details of the attack.

According to witnesses, the perpetrator attacked his victims indiscriminately with a knife and a cane sword. Footage from the crime scene shows forensics securing a weapon - a walking stick with a retractable blade. Other guests overpowered the attacker and inflicted facial injuries in the process. Nevertheless, he managed to break away and flee on foot. He left a rucksack at the scene of the crime. Investigators from the "Kurfürst" homicide squad, led by First Chief Inspector Markus Mertens, recovered the rucksack from the area around the crime scene. According to BILD, it contained further weapons, a bottle of flammable liquid and a residence permit issued to a Syrian national. According to the newspaper, the police are currently categorising the attack as a premeditated assault. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals. The fugitive is around 1.70 metres tall and was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt, a dark jacket and a cap. He may have injuries to his face.

🚨 BREAKING: Bielefield Terror Attack



A Syrian “Asylum seeker” has committed yet another terrorist attack in Germany, stabbing 5 people outside of a bar.



This is the 8th such incident THIS YEAR.



When will Europe wake up to what mass migration is doing to its people? pic.twitter.com/Ub5GTdTWDI — The Last True Roman (@LastTrueRoman) May 18, 2025

The alleged perpetrator is believed to be a Syrian refugee on the run from the authorities.