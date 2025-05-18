Walmart Says Prices Must Go Up Because of Tariffs. Trump Has a Different...
Israel Just Launched a New Offensive That Could Change Gaza Forever
Smackdown 2025: Homan vs AOC
If the Measure of a Society Is How It Protects Its Children, We...
VIP
Editorial Might Just Turn progressives Pro-Gun
US Leadership in the World
Bruce Springsteen Denounces Trump for 'Violating Civil Rights' Hails Mass-Murdering Stalin...
Bongino Blasts Comey Over '86 47' Post, Says He Left Behind Legacy of...
Denver Mayor Defends Illegal Immigration, Downplays Crime Concerns
This House Democrat Wants to Be in the 'Conversation' for 2028 Presidential Contenders
Chris Van Hollen Is Still Talking about Kilmar Abrego Garcia
UPDATE: NTSB Deploys Investigators After Mexican Navy Ship Strikes Brooklyn Bridge
Raising Sons Who Won’t Be Swept Away: Forming Character in a Changing World
If Kazakhstan Joins the Abraham Accords, the U.S. Wins
Tipsheet

Knife-Wielding Assailant Turns German Bar Into a Bloodbath – Suspect on the Run

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 18, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive after a mass stabbing attack that took place in a bar in Bielefeld, Germany, early on Sunday morning at around 4:20 a.m.

Advertisement

So far, it is believed that five were wounded when the suspect entered the bar and “randomly starttd stabbing them.” Three of the victims are in serious condition, according to Just In World.

EuroNews gave the details of the attack.

According to witnesses, the perpetrator attacked his victims indiscriminately with a knife and a cane sword. Footage from the crime scene shows forensics securing a weapon - a walking stick with a retractable blade.

Other guests overpowered the attacker and inflicted facial injuries in the process. Nevertheless, he managed to break away and flee on foot. He left a rucksack at the scene of the crime.

Investigators from the "Kurfürst" homicide squad, led by First Chief Inspector Markus Mertens, recovered the rucksack from the area around the crime scene. According to BILD, it contained further weapons, a bottle of flammable liquid and a residence permit issued to a Syrian national. According to the newspaper, the police are currently categorising the attack as a premeditated assault.

The injured are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals. The fugitive is around 1.70 metres tall and was reportedly wearing a white T-shirt, a dark jacket and a cap. He may have injuries to his face.

Recommended

Israel Just Launched a New Offensive That Could Change Gaza Forever Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The alleged perpetrator is believed to be a Syrian refugee on the run from the authorities. 

Tags: GERMANY CRIME TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel Just Launched a New Offensive That Could Change Gaza Forever Jeff Charles
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Democrats Are the Greatest Threat to Democracy We’ve Ever Faced Derek Hunter
Walmart Says Prices Must Go Up Because of Tariffs. Trump Has a Different Idea. Jeff Charles
No Bueno: A Mexican Navy Ship Crashed Into the Brooklyn Bridge Tonight Matt Vespa
Bongino Blasts Comey Over '86 47' Post, Says He Left Behind Legacy of Shame and Dysfunction Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israel Just Launched a New Offensive That Could Change Gaza Forever Jeff Charles
Advertisement