Tipsheet

Lieawatha Is at It Again

Jeff Charles
July 03, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is big mad that CBS has reached a settlement with President Donald Trump, who sued them over a deceptively edited interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, the news broke that CBS is agreeing to a $16 million settlement to cover Trump’s legal costs and to support his presidential library fund. 

In a post on X, Warren claimed that this deal “looks like bribery in plain sight.” She noted that Paramount “folded at the same time it needs Trump’s approval for a billion-dollar merger.”

“I’m calling for an investigation into whether any anti-bribery laws were broken, and I'm working on a new bill to rein in this kind of corruption,” the lawmaker bloviated.

At the center of the legal battle was a “60 Minutes” interview CBS had with Harris when she was running for president. The interview was edited to conceal Harris’ weaker moments, especially her penchant for nonsensical word salads. Trump accused the outlet of editing the video to boost Harris’ chances of winning.

As a result of the settlement, 60 Minutes will publish full transcripts of its interviews with presidential candidates. The network originally claimed it edited the interview due to time constraints. However, critics noted that the full unedited video was only released months later. It showed questions that were omitted from the original broadcast. 

This isn’t the first time Lieawatha has threatened to go after a private organization for supposedly bribing Trump. Just before he was inaugurated, Warren and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) sent a letter to the heads of major tech firms such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and several others. The lawmakers accused the companies of donating to Trump’s inaugural fund to “by favor” with his administration.

The letter was made public by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, who also got a letter. “We are concerned that your company and other Big Tech donors are using your massive contributions to the inaugural fund to cozy up to the incoming Trump administration in an effort to avoid scrutiny, limit regulation, and buy favor,” the letter read.

However, it didn’t take long for people to see the hypocrisy. Many pointed out that most of the companies Lieawatha targeted had also donated to former President Joe Biden’s inaugural fund. Yet, Warran and her ilk were silent back then.

Warren is simply trying to find any opening to attack the president. She is hoping that there is something in this case to use against him. But, in the end, this investigation will hold up just as well as her claims of being native American.

