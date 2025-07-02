Trump Vows to Save New York From a 'Communist Lunatic'
Trump 'Heavily' Involved in Final BBB Push
Trump Proves His Critics Wrong Again, Clinches Massive Trade Deal
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pretty Much Beats the Rap in Trafficking and Racketeering Case
This Federal Judge Just Slapped Down One of the Dumbest Gun Control Laws...
Lawsuit Alleges This State's Schools Are Preaching, Not Teaching
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Plan to Deport 500,000 Haitians — Here’s Why
CBS News Agrees to a Humiliating Settlement With Donald Trump Over the Fraudulent...
Big Win for Gun Rights: Trump Slashes ATF’s Power and Budget
It's Official: Democrats Are Now an Anti-Israel Party
Man Removed From Women's Prison Four Years Too Late
VIP
Former UPenn Swimmer Shares Disturbing Message From Teammate About the Lia Thomas Controve...
Wisconsin Overturns 176 Years of Anti-Abortion Legislation
Trump Says a Trade Deal Is Unlikely With This ‘Spoiled’ Country
Tipsheet

Biden's FBI Shut Down Probe Into Chinese Election Interference. The Reason Why Will Infuriate You.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 02, 2025 12:45 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

Top officials at the FBI Headquarters allegedly meddled with an investigation into Chinese election interference efforts in the 2020 election. 

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday released a tranche of internal FBI records revealing that the officials recalled an important memo about China’s efforts to interfere in the 2020 race to swing the outcome in former President Joe Biden’s favor. 

Advertisement

The lawmaker claims the officials recalled the memo to protect former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who had told Congress that the Bureau had not discovered any widespread foreign scheme to influence the outcome of the election.

The alleged Chinese plot involved producing fake driver’s licenses to fabricate votes for Biden. The Albany Field Office compiled an Intelligence Information Report (IIR) based on testimony given by a confidential human source (CHS). However, FBI leadership abruptly recalled the report, which essentially shut down the investigation, according to Sen. Grassley.

The reason for pulling the report was that “the reporting will contradict Director Wray’s testimony.”

The decision to suppress the IIR raised some red flags among field agents who saw that the move was motivated by political concerns, not intelligence protocols. “My concern is that I think it gets dangerous if we cite potential political implications as reasons for not putting out our information,” one analyst wrote.

The whistleblower was believed to be “competent” and “authentic in his/her reported” by the field agents. “Chris Wray’s FBI wasn’t looking out for the American people – it was looking to save its own image,” Grassley said, according to a press release.

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Plan to Deport 500,000 Haitians — Here’s Why Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The senator further stated that the records “smack of political decision-making and prove the Wray-led FBI to be a deeply broken institution.”

While testifying before Congress, Wray claimed, “We have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.”

This story should be a huge scandal. If the information in the records is accurate, then this means FBI officials actively scuttled an investigation into a foreign plot to meddle in a presidential election. The officials were willing to stop an effort to find out whether China’s government was interfering in the race because they wanted to shield their boss from scrutiny.

If this had happened under a Republican administration, the legacy media would be giving the story wall-to-wall coverage. Reporters would be wringing their hands, pretending to care about this blatant corruption.

As it happened under the Biden administration, it will be interesting to see how hard they try to ignore the revelations.

Tags:

CHINA CHUCK GRASSLEY CONGRESS FBI JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Plan to Deport 500,000 Haitians — Here’s Why Jeff Charles
It's Official: Democrats Are Now an Anti-Israel Party Guy Benson
Man Removed From Women's Prison Four Years Too Late Abigail Johnson
Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
Former UPenn Swimmer Shares Disturbing Message From Teammate About the Lia Thomas Controversy Madeline Leesman
Trump Proves His Critics Wrong Again, Clinches Massive Trade Deal Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Plan to Deport 500,000 Haitians — Here’s Why Jeff Charles
Advertisement