Biden's FBI Shut Down Probe Into Chinese Election Interference. The Reason Why Will Infuriate You.

Top officials at the FBI Headquarters allegedly meddled with an investigation into Chinese election interference efforts in the 2020 election.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday released a tranche of internal FBI records revealing that the officials recalled an important memo about China’s efforts to interfere in the 2020 race to swing the outcome in former President Joe Biden’s favor.

The lawmaker claims the officials recalled the memo to protect former FBI Director Christopher Wray, who had told Congress that the Bureau had not discovered any widespread foreign scheme to influence the outcome of the election.

The alleged Chinese plot involved producing fake driver’s licenses to fabricate votes for Biden. The Albany Field Office compiled an Intelligence Information Report (IIR) based on testimony given by a confidential human source (CHS). However, FBI leadership abruptly recalled the report, which essentially shut down the investigation, according to Sen. Grassley.

According 2 FBI records FBI HQ SUPPRESSED INTEL abt alleged Chinese interference in 2020 election 2avoid embarrassing Chris Wray who made conflicting testimony 2Congress FBI's job = perform due diligence W/O politics in mind Under Chris Wray's ldrship the FBI FAILED its mission — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 1, 2025

The reason for pulling the report was that “the reporting will contradict Director Wray’s testimony.”

The decision to suppress the IIR raised some red flags among field agents who saw that the move was motivated by political concerns, not intelligence protocols. “My concern is that I think it gets dangerous if we cite potential political implications as reasons for not putting out our information,” one analyst wrote.

The whistleblower was believed to be “competent” and “authentic in his/her reported” by the field agents. “Chris Wray’s FBI wasn’t looking out for the American people – it was looking to save its own image,” Grassley said, according to a press release.

The senator further stated that the records “smack of political decision-making and prove the Wray-led FBI to be a deeply broken institution.”

While testifying before Congress, Wray claimed, “We have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.”

This story should be a huge scandal. If the information in the records is accurate, then this means FBI officials actively scuttled an investigation into a foreign plot to meddle in a presidential election. The officials were willing to stop an effort to find out whether China’s government was interfering in the race because they wanted to shield their boss from scrutiny.

If this had happened under a Republican administration, the legacy media would be giving the story wall-to-wall coverage. Reporters would be wringing their hands, pretending to care about this blatant corruption.

As it happened under the Biden administration, it will be interesting to see how hard they try to ignore the revelations.