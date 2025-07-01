Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
Tipsheet

House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 01, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill by Independence Day, hours after the Senate passed the measure.

In a post on X, the Speaker joined several other lawmakers in issuing a statement detailing the plan. “The House will work quickly to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill that enacts President Trump’s full America First agenda by the Fourth of July. The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay,” he wrote.

Republicans were elected to do exactly what this bill achieves: secure the border, make tax cuts permanent, unleash American energy dominance, restore peace through strength, cut wasteful spending, and return to a government that puts Americans first.

This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job and put the One Big Beautiful Bill on President Trump’s desk in time for Independence Day.

The Senate passed the measure after an intense 24-hour vote-a-rama. Lawmakers pulled an all-nighter to iron out the details of the bill. It passed on Tuesday with a 51-50 vote with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.

Naturally, all Democratic senators opposed the bill. However, Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Thom Tillis, and Susan Collins also voted against the proposed legislation.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) hammered out a deal with holdouts like Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who were concerned about cuts to Medicaid and other matters.

President Donald Trump has been working tirelessly to convince lawmakers to pass the bill, which includes tax decreases, more funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a long list of other provisions.

Getting the One Big Beautiful Bill passed in the lower chamber might be more of a challenge, given Republicans’ narrow margin. The GOP can only afford to lose three votes for the measure to pass. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a vocal critic of the bill, has already indicated he will vote against it, which means Johnson will have to make sure that no more than two other lawmakers go against the party. 

BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

