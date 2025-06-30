Why Do Democrats Think They Can Use Jesus to Push Their Agenda?

Sen. Raphael Warnock just trotted out the weakest, most hackneyed arguments in favor of big government. You’ve probably heard it all before.

While debating the “Big Beautiful Bill” on the House floor on Sunday, Sen. Warnock did the ol’ “Jesus told us to feed and clothe the poor, so you need to support Democrats” shtick.

Advertisement

While it was his turn to speak, Warnock proceeded to give a sermon.”I have especially been thinking about those of us who are people of faith, people whose lives are informed by scripture, people of the Book,” he began. “Maybe those of us who have different politics but read from the same book or to spend some time together reading the Book. Because I do sometimes wonder, and I say this with all humility. None of us owns the truth.”

He continued: “But if I'm honest, there are days when I have to ask people of my faith tradition as a Christian, are we reading the same book? The book I know says, ‘I was hungry and you fed me. I was sick, I was in prison, and you visited me. I was a stranger, and you welcomed me. Inasmuch as you've done it to the least of these, you've done it also unto me.’ The book that I love says, ‘Learn to do good, seek justice, rescue to the oppressed. Defend the orphan. Plead for the widow. Speak out for those who cannot speak for the rights of the destitute.’”

He wasn’t done there.

Warnock further pointed out that the Bible says, “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord and will be repaid in full.”

“For those of us who have a vote in this moment, for my colleagues who are swinging on a moral dilemma, I hear the Prophet Micah say, ‘he has already told you what is good and waht does the Lord require, but that you do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with our God.”

He then passed around the collection plate and offered to pray for people if they gave him a seed offering. Okay, I made that last part up, but he might as well have given what he was trying to do.

Warnock: If I'm honest, there are days when I have to ask people of my faith tradition as a Christian, are we reading the same book?



The book I know says I was hungry and you fed me. I was sick, I was in prison and you visited me, I was a stranger and you welcomed me…. pic.twitter.com/xqbRnR3WlD — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2025

However, as former Midland City Council candidate Ross Schumann pointed out, the Bible “says to be willing and joyful givers” and “to give of yourself, not by force.”

He continued: “The book he reads says taking care of the poor and the hungry is the job of the church, not the job of the government.”

The book he reads says to be willing and joyful givers.



The book he reads says to give of yourself, not by force.



The book he reads says taking care of the poor and the hungry is the job of the church, not the job of the government. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) June 30, 2025

That’s the thing. I wish someone would ask people like this to supply the chapter and verse showing where Jesus told us to steal money from people using the threat of violence and then use it to take care of the less fortunate. But perhaps it’s useless. They would probably just call you a racist and start screaming about social justice.

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I hate it when authoritarians use the Bible to justify authoritarianism. If we are going to have a government, its job should be to protect our rights. It should do little else. It’s what the Founding Fathers envisioned when they laid out the foundation on which the nation was founded. Unfortunately, too many are all too willing to exploit Jesus’ teachings to continue expanding the size and scope of the government.