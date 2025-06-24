This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was Even Worse.

A family was awarded $2.25 million in damages after a doctor posted graphic videos of their decapitated newborn on his social media without obtaining their consent.

Advertisement

The situation started in 2023 when Treveon Taylor and Jessica Ross went to the Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia, after the mother’s water broke. Unfortunately, the baby became stuck during delivery, which caused him to suffer shoulder dystocia, which occurs when a baby’s shoulder becomes lodged behind the mother’s pelvic bone.

The couple filed a lawsuit alleging that members of the medical staff used excessive force to remove the baby from the womb. The allegations stated that Dr. Tracey St. Julian used a maneuver that involved excessive traction on the baby’s head and neck, which caused the decapitation.

A Georgia jury awarded $2.25 million to parents Treveon Taylor and Jessica Ross after their baby was decapitated during delivery, and his autopsy shared online without consent. The pathologist, Dr. Jackson Gates, was found liable for emotional distress. pic.twitter.com/E1HKSLcGxY — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) June 20, 2025

The Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and discovered that homicide was the cause of death. He said the newborn suffered a cervical spine fracture, spinal cord transection, and soft tissue hemorrhage because of the use of force during delivery.

The hospital allegedly tried to cover up the role its staff played in the baby’s death. It encouraged the family to cremate the child without disclosing the full extent of his injuries, Fox News reported. The couple only learned of the true details surrounding their child’s death after hiring Dr. Jackson Gates to conduct a private autopsy.

Couple sues Dr. Jackson Gates who 'posted autopsy photos of their decapitated baby on social media' https://t.co/Kae5Jcyhxw pic.twitter.com/FX5Ano7bsq — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) September 14, 2023

Weeks after, Roos and Taylor found out that Dr. Gates had shared images of their son’s body on Instagram without their knowledge or consent. “My baby was on Instagram,” Ross told reporters. “Dr. Gates posted pictures of my baby,” according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

The parents sued the doctor, alleging invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fraud. They stated that while they had enlisted Gates’ services, they did not authorize photography or video recording. Not only did Gates post the images, but he also reposted them even after the couple

Gates defended his conduct in a video on Instagram. He claimed he did not disclose the identities of the child or his parents. He argued that the images were intended for educational purposes.

Still, the judge sided with the family. Now the doctor is on the hook for over $2 million.

An attorney representing the family said, “The jury sent a powerful message that doctors must always consider the feelings of their patients and in this case, their clients.