Trump Responds to Iran’s Latest Missile Attack
BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliat...
VIP
What Do Normal People Think About Trump?
VIP
Welcome Back, Patriots: Watch the B-2 Fleet Return From Its Iran Bombing Run
Greg Abbott Just Said 'NO' to Dan Patrick's War on Weed
Another Federal Agency Just Issued a Warning About 'Sleeper Cells' After Iran Vows...
Court Strikes Down Louisiana’s Ten Commandments in the Classroom
Surprise, Surprise: Progressives Side With Iran Over America
The Iranian Regime Stands at the Precipice
CA Secretary of State Took Issue With Reforms to Fix State Election Concerns....
VIP
This Historic All-Women's College Just Got Slapped With a Title IX Complaint
Nebraska Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Chinese Company Temu
Israel Responds to the EU's Human Rights Review
Tipsheet

This Is Who Warned Qatar Before Iran Launched Missiles at US Military Bases

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 23, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Iran reportedly struck back at US forces in Qatar after President Donald Trump approved airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

So far, no direct hits or injuries have been reported at the US base in Qatar. A New York Times report suggests that the missile strikes were merely a symbolic gesture to allow the regime to save face.

Advertisement

Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans said that Iran gave advanced notice to Qatari officials that attacks were coming, as a way to minimize casualties. The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp; they described it as a similar strategy to 2020 when Iran gave Iraq heads up before firing ballistic missiles an American base in Iraq following the assassination of its top general.

In the hours leading up to the missile strike, the US Embassy in Qatar instructed Americans living in the country to shelter in place. Qatar’s government shut down air travel in its airspace in anticipation of the attack.

A spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces explained that the attacks were carried out by the Revolutionary Guard Corps. “We warn our enemies that the era of hit and run is over,” he said, according to The New York Times.

Recommended

What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This development comes as Israel has been pummeling Iran’s nuclear and military sites over the past week. The Israeli government seeks to eliminate Tehran’s ability to acquire nuclear weapons.

The increased hostilities in the region have ignited concerns that the situation could grow into a larger conflict. However, Israel recently indicated that it is close to winding down its attacks, which could stabilize things in the region — at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, Russia, one if Iran’s top allies, has condemned the US airstrikes. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that this could result in other countries providing nuclear warheads to the Iranian regime. 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL QATAR RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran Strikes. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word' Jeff Charles
Trump Responds to Iran’s Latest Missile Attack Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What's This Garbage? The Senate Parliamentarian Just Took a Hatchet to Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Advertisement