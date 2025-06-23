This Is Who Warned Qatar Before Iran Launched Missiles at US Military Bases

Iran reportedly struck back at US forces in Qatar after President Donald Trump approved airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

So far, no direct hits or injuries have been reported at the US base in Qatar. A New York Times report suggests that the missile strikes were merely a symbolic gesture to allow the regime to save face.

Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans said that Iran gave advanced notice to Qatari officials that attacks were coming, as a way to minimize casualties. The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp; they described it as a similar strategy to 2020 when Iran gave Iraq heads up before firing ballistic missiles an American base in Iraq following the assassination of its top general.

BREAKING: The White House is 'closely' monitoring reports of explosions in Qatar's capital, as Iranian state TV claims an attack on a U.S. base there is underway. Stay with FOX News Channel as details unfold. pic.twitter.com/69dfRSqfes — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 23, 2025

In the hours leading up to the missile strike, the US Embassy in Qatar instructed Americans living in the country to shelter in place. Qatar’s government shut down air travel in its airspace in anticipation of the attack.

Multiple interceptors seen leaving Qatar during the Iranian ballistic missile attack against U.S. Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/z8QMsjE67W — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 23, 2025

A spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces explained that the attacks were carried out by the Revolutionary Guard Corps. “We warn our enemies that the era of hit and run is over,” he said, according to The New York Times.

This development comes as Israel has been pummeling Iran’s nuclear and military sites over the past week. The Israeli government seeks to eliminate Tehran’s ability to acquire nuclear weapons.

BREAKING: Iran says the missile barrage on Qatar was the same number of bombs used by the U.S. on its nuclear sites, signaling a likely desire to de-escalate. - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025

The increased hostilities in the region have ignited concerns that the situation could grow into a larger conflict. However, Israel recently indicated that it is close to winding down its attacks, which could stabilize things in the region — at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, Russia, one if Iran’s top allies, has condemned the US airstrikes. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev suggested that this could result in other countries providing nuclear warheads to the Iranian regime.